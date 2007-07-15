Did you supply enough information?
I think my cd/dvd rom drive is the problem. whenever i play dvd's it will play for a bit and the kind of freeze up where it comes to a complete stop and appears the same way as if i had put it on pause. but it isn't. i know its not the dvds because they work in a normal dvd player and it happens with any dvd's ive been putting in my computer. However i have had no problem with cd roms or audio disks at all.
Does anyone know how to fix this problem? or if it is a problem with my computer and not actually the drive itself?