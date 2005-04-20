Answer 1. Basicaly Yes.
Answer 2. At this this point in time the DVD cames are NOT as good as mini DV cameras, maybe next years models.
Cink on the digitial cameras button in the tool bar on the left then on the camercorders button and read reviews. John
We're thinking about buying a DVD camcorder & I'm wondering...
1. Can I create chapters as I go that will link to a menu? For example, before the event, could I set up a "Beth's Birthday Party" title & have it link back to a DVD menu, where I could just jump to that section?
2. Once I'm done recording, can I just put the disc into my DVD player & watch it?
3. What are the drawbacks & advantages to DVD camcorders vs. other ones?
If anyone can aswer these questions, I would be much obliged. Thank you!