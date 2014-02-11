DVD and Blu Ray to mp4?

First thing you need is a new computer for the whole process. Unless you want to kill your Air in the process. Video encoding is a very CPU intensive task and the Air is simply not built for that kind of thing.
Get a desktop or something to the decoding work on. Maybe a friend has an old one sitting around you could borrow for a month. Figure out something that is other than using your Air to do this work.
First off, I have a large DVD collection that I would like to convert into mp4 files. I also have a some blu rays that I would like to convert to mp4 files.
I don't like the clutter of all the cases and I want to get rid of my physical collection and just have everything stored on my USB Flash drives.
I have two questions:
I have a Macbook air, what program should I get to rip the dvd and blu rays to mp4?
I also would like a suggestion on what type of external drive I would need to get to make this happen since my macbook air does not have any disc drive.
Thanks for your help!