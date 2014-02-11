Computer Help forum

Question

DVD and Blu Ray to mp4?

by AlexOmid / February 11, 2014 10:16 AM PST

First off, I have a large DVD collection that I would like to convert into mp4 files. I also have a some blu rays that I would like to convert to mp4 files.

I don't like the clutter of all the cases and I want to get rid of my physical collection and just have everything stored on my USB Flash drives.

I have two questions:
I have a Macbook air, what program should I get to rip the dvd and blu rays to mp4?

I also would like a suggestion on what type of external drive I would need to get to make this happen since my macbook air does not have any disc drive.

Thanks for your help!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: DVD and Blu Ray to mp4?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: DVD and Blu Ray to mp4?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
First thing you need
by Jimmy Greystone / February 11, 2014 11:33 AM PST

First thing you need is a new computer for the whole process. Unless you want to kill your Air in the process. Video encoding is a very CPU intensive task and the Air is simply not built for that kind of thing.

Get a desktop or something to the decoding work on. Maybe a friend has an old one sitting around you could borrow for a month. Figure out something that is other than using your Air to do this work.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Answer
Do a search on "dvd ripper" and see...
by Oldartq / February 11, 2014 2:42 PM PST

what will turn up. Good luck.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Answer
Any DVD Cloner Platinum for Mac
by soeaeasy / May 7, 2014 3:27 PM PDT

Hey,
Any DVD Cloner Platinum for Mac supports Mac OS users to directly rip any DVD to MP4 files as well as rip DVD to MP4 video profiles for iPod, iPhone, PSP, PS3 and Xbox 360 on Mac. So you just need to choose the device you want to play. So easy and convenient.

You can download the free version from here:
http://www.dvdsmith.com/mac_dvd_cloner-platinum.dmg

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.