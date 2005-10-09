This is rarely an OS issue, but try updating the video and audio drivers (in your case from IBM), then install the latest DirectX and finally uninstall Windvd and install Windvd. This works most of the time.
Bob
Hi
I have an IBM ThinkPad T30 with a CDRW/DVD drive and every time i try to play a dvd it gives me those fbi warnings in the beginning but when it actually tries to play the dvd an error message comes saying "WinDVD.exe has generated errors. It will need to be shut down." Does anybody know what's happening with my computer?