Hey everyone,



I'm new to the forums although I've been using CNET for quite some time. I usually get all my tech info from my online gaming community, but it has collectively gone afk, so I turn to the techies on here for some advice.



My 6 year old CRT monitor finally gave out (screen shrinks to a bright beam of light every few minutes) so I'm in the market for a new display.



I would like it to be dual use... particularly I want to hook up my old computer to it (its a 6800GT, so it has a DVI out) as well as my XBOX360 with HDMI. This means, that what I am looking for is something that, at the very least, has a DVI and HDMI input as well as a simple audio output (for desktop speakers).



I went to Best Buy, but the guys there seem to be only as helpful as the little pieces of paper that present all the most important info.



I don't even know where to start to be honest. I don't know if I should go for a monitor or a small TV? LCD or LED? What would you guys recommend for the xbox?



I dont want anything too low-end or high-end, just something in the middle ($250 - $400) that can give me the biggest bang for my buck. Any advice would be greatly appreciated! (P.S., I'm canadian so that price is CND



(BONUS QUESTION!!!: Are all HDMI cables created equally? I'm not sure which one to purchase off of amazon: http://www.amazon.ca/s/ref=nb_sb_ss_c_1_4?url=search-alias%3Delectronics&field-keywords=hdmi+cable&x=0&y=0&sprefix=hdmi )



Many thanks to everyone!