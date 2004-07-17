dual drive help

As to installing the drive, it's no different than any other drive and you follow the makers install instructions. If you don't then you have your reasons why.
As to RAID, that is again where you get a RAID controller and follow the instructions. Worth noting is that with just a 200GB and one 80GB drive, you don't have enough drives to make a RAID setup.
i am currently using a 200 gig ata drive running office xp 2003. i want to add a new 80 gig ata drive for strickly game use.i have 512 memory and a 2.8 intel 4 processor and mother board. can some one please tell me the best way to set up the new drive so that i can still maintain maximum speed and performance with 2 drives. do i need a raid drive or what ?? if so how do i configure one
