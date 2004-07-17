PC Hardware forum

General discussion

dual drive help

by str8up / July 17, 2004 11:13 PM PDT

i am currently using a 200 gig ata drive running office xp 2003. i want to add a new 80 gig ata drive for strickly game use.i have 512 memory and a 2.8 intel 4 processor and mother board. can some one please tell me the best way to set up the new drive so that i can still maintain maximum speed and performance with 2 drives. do i need a raid drive or what ?? if so how do i configure one
thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: dual drive help
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: dual drive help
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
"Office XP 2003" is not an operating system.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 18, 2004 1:08 AM PDT
In reply to: dual drive help

As to installing the drive, it's no different than any other drive and you follow the makers install instructions. If you don't then you have your reasons why.

As to RAID, that is again where you get a RAID controller and follow the instructions. Worth noting is that with just a 200GB and one 80GB drive, you don't have enough drives to make a RAID setup.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: dual drive help
by JMarchi / July 18, 2004 11:23 PM PDT
In reply to: dual drive help

There is no reason adding a second drive would slow either one down, as long as you jumper the drive correctly (probably both will be jumpered CS) then it will use UDMA 5 and you will get optimal performance.

To use RAID you need to have identical size drives.

To use RAID 0 you need to start with 2 new drives and build the OS from the beginning, you can't just add a 2nd drive and RAID them together.

If you use RAID 0 and either drive dies you lose all data on both drives.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: dual drive help
by markw7 / July 19, 2004 9:16 AM PDT
In reply to: dual drive help

I have to make some assumptions here:

1. That your C drive is on the primary master.
2. That you have a primary slave drive on the same IDE.

If you want to put an 80gb hard drive as a secondary slave on your ATA you should have no problems in doing so. Just install the game on this drive. Keep in mind that no matter what drive you install the game on some system files needed will be stored on your C drive. Also make sure that this drive is the same speed as your 200gb hard drive. Most are 7200 RPM these days. You should not really notice any performance degradation in setting it up this way. You don't really need to set up a RAID array for this. If you did, you would need to have another 200gb hard drive to do so.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: dual drive help
by jconner / July 20, 2004 2:17 AM PDT
In reply to: dual drive help

I tend to setup dual drives as primary on each IDE / ATA port, with CD drives and DVD's as secondary. This maximizes transfers from the hard drives. This is especially true if you are doing a lot of disk access or program swapping due to low memory.

If however your games etc. require the CD or DVD to be online, then hook the two hard drives up on the same port and your CD and DVD drives on the other. Same reason, so that you are not constantly swapping between the CD and a hard drive on the same port.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.