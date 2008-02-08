Computer Help forum

dual booting with pavilion dv9000 + two separate drives

by number13man / February 8, 2008 11:00 AM PST

ive searched the forums and cant find this specific answer.

i have vista premium installed from HP on my laptop and i just bought a Western Digital 120GB HDD for my laptop to install XP and take out the other HDD.

i then realized that i have another HDD slot that i could utilize. my question is can XP be installed on the new hard drive and have both installed in the laptop and dual boot (xp on one drive and vista on the other)?

i do not have a vista CD. if any more info is needed, ill try my best to help out.

Yes
by Jimmy Greystone / February 8, 2008 11:28 AM PST

Yes, it could be done, but without the Vista CD it's just asking for trouble.

CD
by number13man / February 8, 2008 12:40 PM PST
In reply to: Yes

is there a way to get a CD (legally) without having to buy it all over again?

what problems am i looking at if this is done without having the CD?

RE: CD
by dcalhoun38581 / February 9, 2008 2:50 AM PST
In reply to: CD

ANY CD for installing the same VERSION of Vista should work. It is your Product Key that matters. However, HP and a couple other highly proprietory manufacturers usually do some thngs to "brand" all of their stuff, so it would be wise to get a CD from HP. You should have gottenon with your system when you bought it. Without one, you installation of Vista is not really legally licensed!

Concerning your dual-boot desires: Be forewarned, if you try to install Windows XP AFTER Vista, it will overwrite your boot sector, making your installation of Vista inaccessible. With pretty much ALL dual-boot installations, you need to install the OLDER OS first.

Dennis

CD
by number13man / February 9, 2008 3:38 AM PST
In reply to: RE: CD

i bought the laptop directly from HP and the only CD that came with it was the "upgrade anytime" CD.

i would call and talk to HP myself, but i've experienced poor customer service from them on several occasions and it always take over 30 minutes for them to figure out what i need.

RE: CD
by dcalhoun38581 / February 9, 2008 4:45 AM PST
In reply to: CD

In that case, HP probably did something that Compaq does or did. They probably included the OS reinstall software on a special partitionon the hard drive. That's fine, unless your hard drive goes bad. In that case you'd have to get reinstall software or a new hard drive directly from HP. You might be able to access that special partition after you've removed the original drive and connected it via a usb port and a drive adapter, but HP really should include reinstall software on external media.

Dennis

Clone it, then setup XP in MS Virtual PC 2007
by dcalhoun38581 / February 9, 2008 5:10 AM PST

I don't know why I didn't think of this earlier.

If you have one or can get one, use a drive adapter to clone your existing hard drive to the new one, then install the new one as your main drive. Then, download a copy of Microsoft's Virtual PC 2007 and install it. Yes, it is FREE, 100%. You can then install Windows XP in Virtual PC. No, this is not a typical "dual-boot" arrangement, but it will work just fine.

Check it out at http://www.microsoft.com/windows/products/winfamily/virtualpc/default.mspx

Dennis

thanks
by number13man / February 9, 2008 5:16 AM PST

that sounds great. ill look into that more when i get a free weekend.

thanks for all the help

