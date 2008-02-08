dual booting with pavilion dv9000 + two separate drives

Yes, it could be done, but without the Vista CD it's just asking for trouble.
ive searched the forums and cant find this specific answer.
i have vista premium installed from HP on my laptop and i just bought a Western Digital 120GB HDD for my laptop to install XP and take out the other HDD.
i then realized that i have another HDD slot that i could utilize. my question is can XP be installed on the new hard drive and have both installed in the laptop and dual boot (xp on one drive and vista on the other)?
i do not have a vista CD. if any more info is needed, ill try my best to help out.