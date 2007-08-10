Dual Booting Windows Vista and Windows XP

Anyway, after all that I've gathered from the forums, I find that installing Windows XP Professional on my Dell XPS M1330 is potentially a highly cumbersome process.
I think this is a topic for a separate discussion altogether though I've been active on the forums about Windows Vista through this topic:
http://forums.cnet.com/5208-4_102-0.html?forumID=133&threadID=259474&messageID=2557700
Specifically, it is the fact that I can't get any audio output among other issues. What landed the killer blow was the apathy of the Dell technical support staff regarding support for Windows XP.
So I think it is in my best interest (as well as everyone who's facing the same issues) to retain the existing Windows Vista installation that comes with the laptop, and install Windows XP Professional on a separate partition (so that at least one way or the other, all the features of the product can be utilized).
I have never dual booted two Windows OSes before, so I do require guidance on how to go about doing this. I have already gathered all information about installing Windows XP Professional from previous discussions with moderator Grif Thomas (*bows*). Now I need to know how to make the two coexist peacefully.
Thanks a ton for the help extended!