Dual boot XP + Vista with two Harddisks

by zmteixeira / March 9, 2008 5:44 AM PDT

Hi,

I have a computer with 2 Hard disks

Sata #1 for XP
Sata #2 for vista

I had XP installed and everything was ok
Installed Vista on Sata #2
My intention is to be able to select on the BIOS from which HD to boot from

To guarantee that the Vista boot was installed on Sata #2 and nothing was touched on SAta #1, I unplugged my XP HD and installed Vista with a single disk

If I plug both disks neither XP nor Vista boots!
Both boot ok if only the respective HD plugged in

I fixed XP by booting to safe mode, then, without any action from my part XP started to boot OK.
(Why ?)

Can't FIX Vista thow. safe mode stops on crcdisk.sys

booting from the DVD stops on the greenish screen, thow i can move the mouse nothing happens.

Is there any way to fix this?

Thanks in advance

Sorry no.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 9, 2008 5:54 AM PDT
Collapse -
Excuse me.
by dhrwfan / March 9, 2008 10:58 PM PDT

You are telling us if you select the hard drive with Vista on it to boot to FROM BIOS that if both hard drives are connected it won't boot at all??

If you connect both hard drives up and select the one you want to boot to from the boot menu in bios it WILL boot to that hard drive you select from the bios.

If it doesn't something is changing the boot ini AFTER you select your hard drive and it boots. Shouldn't be happening..

I have an MSI MB Platium P6N and the bios loads in seconds and I can select from five different hard drives and it ALWAYS boots to the one I select on the boot menu in bios.

Collapse -
Bios changes
by anmor / March 10, 2008 6:46 AM PDT
In reply to: Excuse me.

is he saving the bios settings after changing drive priority?
Like you Jimmy mine also works using bios changes, Intel MB D965RY E6600 Core 2 Duo, 3 SATA drives.

Collapse -
Fixed it - problem was old IDE card
by zmteixeira / March 10, 2008 7:42 AM PDT

I had an old IDE card plugged in. CMD something.

It has a compatibility mode if I press F11 during boot. Because XP was fixed with a boot in safe mode i never thought this card could be the problem. Stupidly did not try the compatibility mode. I started removing cards and when i removed this one Vista was able to boot so I plugged it back and tried the compatibility mode and Vista boot'd OK. After that it works perfectly.

Anyway it's weird why XP started working fine after booting once in safe mode - maybe it needed to recognize the new partitions on the vista HD

anyway

thanks all

regards

