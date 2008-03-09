Dual boot XP + Vista with two Harddisks

When you get tired of that, just try it like everyone else. More at http://www.google.com/search?hl=en&q=Dual+boot+XP+%2B+Vista+with+two+Harddisks&btnG=Google+Search
Hi,
I have a computer with 2 Hard disks
Sata #1 for XP
Sata #2 for vista
I had XP installed and everything was ok
Installed Vista on Sata #2
My intention is to be able to select on the BIOS from which HD to boot from
To guarantee that the Vista boot was installed on Sata #2 and nothing was touched on SAta #1, I unplugged my XP HD and installed Vista with a single disk
If I plug both disks neither XP nor Vista boots!
Both boot ok if only the respective HD plugged in
I fixed XP by booting to safe mode, then, without any action from my part XP started to boot OK.
(Why ?)
Can't FIX Vista thow. safe mode stops on crcdisk.sys
booting from the DVD stops on the greenish screen, thow i can move the mouse nothing happens.
Is there any way to fix this?
Thanks in advance