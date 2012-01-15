I wonder if this uses the same chipset as noted at http://social.technet.microsoft.com/Forums/en-US/w7itproinstall/thread/24ea69ca-602c-4953-a527-3491c9889edf/
Since XP, even SP3 is rather hard to get working with SATA I would have suggested a current OS but Linux failing tells me it's something hardware.
The first clue is that old video card. It was a toaster so let's hear about the power and cooling.
Bob
I have a dual boot machine that has WinXP SP3 and Ubuntu 10.04 that has some serious errors that I can't figure out how to fix. It happens on both platforms, with Windows getting a blue screen and Ubuntu freezing up, requiring power button shutoff. The problem doesn't seem consistent with any specific program, but does happen when internet browsing, for sure.
Here are the specs to my comp:
- ASRock 939Dual-SATA2 Motherboard
- AMD Athlon 64 2.0 GHz Processor 3200+
- 2.0 GB of RAM (4 x 500MB DDR DIMM)
-NVIDIA GeForce 6600 GT Display Adapter
-WDC WD50 SCSI Hard Disk (500 GB)
-Linksys Wireless-G PCI Adapter
It seems to occur more frequently when browsing with Firefox, than with IE, but still happens when browsing with both. When I am not browsing the net, it seems to occur when I have a PDF open. I am not sure if this helps, but exported the event log for both System and Applications for today. If I can attach somehow, I would.