dual boot vista and xp two different hard drives

I have a IDE with Win XP. I have a Sata with Vista. I can change in CMOS to which one will boot up First.



I installed XP on the IDE with the Sata unplugged. Then I unplugged the IDE and installed the Sata or Vista. Now I have an IDE with XP and a Sata drive with Vista.



I wanted to setup a dual boot system when the computer boots up and a screen will come up giving me a dual boot option.



So in XP, I edited the line under start, settings, control panel, system advance, startup and recovery and click on edit. The default system is Win XP. I copy a line and changed to read as below.

disk(1)rdisk(0)partition(1)windows=microsoft "windows vista"/noexecute-optin/fastdetect This line goes under the [opetating system} under the signature line that shows the same thing but Windows XP.



In cmosI have under the advance Bios features under hard disk boot priority (1)IDE WinXP (2)Sata Vista and (3) bootable.



When I start up the computer I will have an option to choose and if I choose MS Windows XP home (30 sec) it will boot up into Win XP fine. But if I choose Win vista I will get an error message.



Windows could not start because of a computer disk hardware configureation problem. Could not read from the selected boot disk (Vista) check boot path and dksi hardware.



Now If I go into CMOS and change the order to (1) Vista (2)XP (3) Bootable.



Then when the computer starts there is no option for booting but will boot into Vista no problem.



So what can I do to get a dual boot system so when the computer starts up and the screen comes up with the option



Win XP will start in 30 seconds

Win Vista



And the if I choose either one it will boot up to that Operating system. In cmos which drive would I put first, put second for this to work properly.



Can anyone help or know the answer to this dual boot system problem?



I think that I have tried to install Vista with the IDE plugged in at the same time and think it gave me that option. But it will only boot into Vista and not XP. I do not want to reinstall Vista unless this is the only way in getting a dual boot system. HELP