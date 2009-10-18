Computer Help forum

General discussion

Dual Boot Help?

by jororich / October 18, 2009 10:37 PM PDT

Hi! Every body I am seeking help to dual boot. I run Vista Home Premium as my OS. On one Partition.
I have also created a new Partition ready for Windows7.
I have also installed EasyBCD. I need to know how to set up EasyBCD so that i can boot into Vista or Windows7. As and when i like.
Also do i set up EasyBCD before i Install Windows7, or after. I would
be grateful for your help.
Thank you jororich.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Dual Boot Help?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Dual Boot Help?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Shouldn't be necessary
by Jimmy Greystone / October 19, 2009 2:23 AM PDT
In reply to: Dual Boot Help?

Shouldn't be necessary. Win7 should automatically pick up on the Vista install and set up a dual boot.

Of course you do realize that Win7 is just a refinement of Vista right? Very little "under the hood" has changed, just streamlined a bit to improve performance. There's really no point trying to dual boot the two. Despite the name, Win7 is really more like Windows 6.1 or 6.5 at best (Vista was Windows 6.0). The Windows 7 name is just pure marketing. I think the internal version string for Win7 is actually 6.1, just like XP was 5.1.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Dual Boot Help?
by jororich / October 19, 2009 3:14 AM PDT
In reply to: Shouldn't be necessary

Thank you very much Jimmy Greystone.
jororich

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.