Dual Boot Help?

Shouldn't be necessary. Win7 should automatically pick up on the Vista install and set up a dual boot.
Of course you do realize that Win7 is just a refinement of Vista right? Very little "under the hood" has changed, just streamlined a bit to improve performance. There's really no point trying to dual boot the two. Despite the name, Win7 is really more like Windows 6.1 or 6.5 at best (Vista was Windows 6.0). The Windows 7 name is just pure marketing. I think the internal version string for Win7 is actually 6.1, just like XP was 5.1.
Hi! Every body I am seeking help to dual boot. I run Vista Home Premium as my OS. On one Partition.
I have also created a new Partition ready for Windows7.
I have also installed EasyBCD. I need to know how to set up EasyBCD so that i can boot into Vista or Windows7. As and when i like.
Also do i set up EasyBCD before i Install Windows7, or after. I would
be grateful for your help.
Thank you jororich.