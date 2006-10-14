Internet Service Providers forum

General discussion

DSL for Old Setup

by Tosca / October 14, 2006 6:18 AM PDT

I use a 6+ year old Compaq laptop(W98se) with 64mbRAM and 56Kmodem for my internet needs. Everything still works fine but I would like a bit more speed and am not yet ready to replace my old machine - question is: on my current old-timer, would a switch to DSL make a serious difference from dialup? I'm considering DSL EXTREME - any advice for me?

To use DSL
by PudgyOne / October 14, 2006 6:49 AM PDT
In reply to: DSL for Old Setup

you'll have to have an ethernet card, unless you put in a wireless card and buy a wireless router.

Your RAM will limit you to what you can do. More ram would be suggested.

If you go out and buy these things, you may want to look into a new http://reviews.cnet.com/5224-7583-0.html?forumID=16&threadID=212450&messageID=2265817computer.

Ethernet card $30
Wireless Card price unknown
Wireless router $50 and up
Ram $50 and up (you'll need to know if you can add more RAM

You can go here to see what you can add

http://www.crucial.com/


Hope this helps.


Rick

(NT) (NT) Get more RAM.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 14, 2006 7:19 AM PDT
In reply to: DSL for Old Setup
(NT) (NT) LOL
by PudgyOne / October 14, 2006 8:16 AM PDT
In reply to: (NT) Get more RAM.
Most ISP's suggest
by Ed Mead Forum moderator / October 14, 2006 9:25 AM PDT
In reply to: DSL for Old Setup

having Memory - 64MB of RAM (128MB recommended). I have 3 systems with DSL.
98se with 384 ram
WinMe with 128 ram
XP with 2gig
They all handle 6000 dsl fine. I would also suggest 128MB of ram at least.

DSL cont.
by Tosca / October 14, 2006 1:39 PM PDT
In reply to: Most ISP's suggest

If I added RAM, would that improve my dialup speed in and of itself - that is, would DSL be an additional improvement to the additional RAM?

RAM -n- Dialup
by PBCompanies / October 15, 2006 1:07 AM PDT
In reply to: DSL cont.

RAM will infact speed up your dialup. Not enough to justify upgrading though. If you do go the DSL route it will dramatically improve your internet experience. I have used everything from Dialup to cable ect. I have found that dollar for dollar DSL does the job for a great price. The RAM is a must. You should be able to upgrede for under $50.

Re: DSL for Old Setup
by Big Steve / October 15, 2006 2:09 AM PDT
In reply to: DSL for Old Setup

Once you make the move from dial-up to DSL you won't go back to dial-up unless economic reasons force you to do so. My brother bought 2 new Dell computers which he had installed in my house in April 2006; a Dell Dimension 3100 desktop and a Dell Inspiron 1300 notebook; the notebook I use more.

It has 512MB RAM; a 40GB hard drive; a 56K modem; a Dell wireless card; not sure which one; ethernet capabilities, a CD/RW and a DVD/ROM and I like the machine very much; in fact it's my first experience at using a notebook. The notebook is somehow connected to a Linksys wireless router; don't ask me how because my brother's IT guy came from Texas to set everything up for me.

I will never go back to dial-up service unless economic reasons forced me to do so. My Bell South dial-up service in the past cost me $4.95 a month; the DSL Lite service which I now have costs me $24.95 a month. It's worth $20.00 more a month to have faster surfing speed as well as also being able to surf the web and use the phone at the same time.

I'm considering moving to the next DSL speed for $8.00 more a month which Bell South claims is 6 times faster than my present Bell South Lite DSL service. Unless you can't afford to make the change in upgrading your computer rather than spend the bucks modifying your old Compaq notebook computer I'd suggest purchasing a new notebook computer with specs similar to those I have listed above and then go ahead and make the move from dial-up to DSL if DSL service is available in your area and don't look back.


Big Steve
Biloxi, Mississippi
10/15/06

