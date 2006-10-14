DSL for Old Setup

Once you make the move from dial-up to DSL you won't go back to dial-up unless economic reasons force you to do so. My brother bought 2 new Dell computers which he had installed in my house in April 2006; a Dell Dimension 3100 desktop and a Dell Inspiron 1300 notebook; the notebook I use more.



It has 512MB RAM; a 40GB hard drive; a 56K modem; a Dell wireless card; not sure which one; ethernet capabilities, a CD/RW and a DVD/ROM and I like the machine very much; in fact it's my first experience at using a notebook. The notebook is somehow connected to a Linksys wireless router; don't ask me how because my brother's IT guy came from Texas to set everything up for me.



I will never go back to dial-up service unless economic reasons forced me to do so. My Bell South dial-up service in the past cost me $4.95 a month; the DSL Lite service which I now have costs me $24.95 a month. It's worth $20.00 more a month to have faster surfing speed as well as also being able to surf the web and use the phone at the same time.



I'm considering moving to the next DSL speed for $8.00 more a month which Bell South claims is 6 times faster than my present Bell South Lite DSL service. Unless you can't afford to make the change in upgrading your computer rather than spend the bucks modifying your old Compaq notebook computer I'd suggest purchasing a new notebook computer with specs similar to those I have listed above and then go ahead and make the move from dial-up to DSL if DSL service is available in your area and don't look back.





Big Steve

Biloxi, Mississippi

10/15/06