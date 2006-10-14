DSL for Old Setup

you'll have to have an ethernet card, unless you put in a wireless card and buy a wireless router.
Your RAM will limit you to what you can do. More ram would be suggested.
If you go out and buy these things, you may want to look into a new computer.
Ethernet card $30
Wireless Card price unknown
Wireless router $50 and up
Ram $50 and up (you'll need to know if you can add more RAM
You can go here to see what you can add
http://www.crucial.com/
I use a 6+ year old Compaq laptop(W98se) with 64mbRAM and 56Kmodem for my internet needs. Everything still works fine but I would like a bit more speed and am not yet ready to replace my old machine - question is: on my current old-timer, would a switch to DSL make a serious difference from dialup? I'm considering DSL EXTREME - any advice for me?