by chuckieu / March 10, 2004 4:46 AM PST

Good news! My DSL modem came in and is installed.
Bad news! Can't make it login to my SBC/Yahoo account in Linux RH9. Tried it as straight ethernet and also xDSL. I suspect it is the login info. Linux dialup required a
numerical username and password rather than the conventional ones. Called tech support and they weren't
aware of this info(ATT had it on my computer in the user account). Is this going to be the case. Appreciate any help.

Re:DSL
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 10, 2004 5:04 AM PST
In reply to: DSL

My solution today is that I have a linksys doing the login and from that, the linux boxes just dhcp the info.

Too easy that way.

Re:Re:DSL
by chuckieu / March 11, 2004 6:31 AM PST
In reply to: Re:DSL

Thanks, Bob. Turned out to be a false alarm. The problem(probably) is the pppoe in the Red Hat package is faulty. They changed it and screwed it up. Downloaded
latest edition and instructions. No more downloading at
5.1kb. My slowest rate so far is 10 times that. chuck

