My solution today is that I have a linksys doing the login and from that, the linux boxes just dhcp the info.
Too easy that way.
Good news! My DSL modem came in and is installed.
Bad news! Can't make it login to my SBC/Yahoo account in Linux RH9. Tried it as straight ethernet and also xDSL. I suspect it is the login info. Linux dialup required a
numerical username and password rather than the conventional ones. Called tech support and they weren't
aware of this info(ATT had it on my computer in the user account). Is this going to be the case. Appreciate any help.