Computer Help forum

Question

dropped my laptop

by manda_panda_91 / September 19, 2012 1:18 AM PDT

I dropped my laptop about three feet onto the hardwood floor. There isn't any damage to it other than the screen. It won't work unless I press on the corner of the screen. There is also a green line on the left of the screen. Is this a problem I can fix for cheap or can I do it myself?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: dropped my laptop
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: dropped my laptop
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
Costs do vary
by Willy / September 19, 2012 2:41 AM PDT
In reply to: dropped my laptop

Are you saying that some etxt display is present when the corner is present as if it was working as it should? Or is this you get something to display besides the green line, etc.. basically, most laptops can be repaired for some costs, but cheap is aren't a good word to use when a tech has to do this. But, you gave no clue as to what the laptop is as some models are easier to repair and a user could do this provided you have some skills and capable to even try. I leave that up to you. Check online or call numbers you find to get an idea what costs maybe, but add to that any S/H as added cost as well.

tada -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
some clarification
by manda_panda_91 / September 19, 2012 2:36 PM PDT
In reply to: Costs do vary

I can see lines running across the screen at first and then it freezes on them. When I press on the corner it will work right but when I let off it will keep the image that was on the screen before I let off it. But if I press it again it will go to the screen its really on. Does that help? Also it is a hp pavilion dv2 model # dv2-1039wm.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Clarification Request
Have you tried this yet?
by Steven Haninger / September 20, 2012 12:08 AM PDT
In reply to: dropped my laptop

Connect the laptop to an external monitor and see if it outputs to that screen normally. You may need to press some keys to do this but I can't tell you which ones. You'd need the instruction manual. If your laptop outputs to the screen, the display is bad. It has two main components if the older cold fluorescent tube type. One is the high voltage card (sometimes called an inverter) and the other is the screen which includes the backlight. These are replaceable by persons with the proper skills. If you want to try this yourself, you'd need to know the proper part number of the screen in your laptop. You can usually find used screens on laptop repair web sites. If you have the work done by a shop, expect to pay at least 3 to 4x the cost of a used screen. You now get into the decision process as to whether or not repair is economical or worth while.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
I don't want to upset you
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 19, 2012 2:15 AM PDT
In reply to: dropped my laptop

But a tech would use that clue to try to see if the unit can be saved. It appears you don't do this repair work so my advice is to get your files safe before you ask for repair quotes.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Get it for repair
by tarunmajumdar / September 20, 2012 4:55 PM PDT
In reply to: dropped my laptop

It seems that your display panel has some internal issue, better if you could take it for service but don't forget to backup your important data.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.