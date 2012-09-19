dropped my laptop

Connect the laptop to an external monitor and see if it outputs to that screen normally. You may need to press some keys to do this but I can't tell you which ones. You'd need the instruction manual. If your laptop outputs to the screen, the display is bad. It has two main components if the older cold fluorescent tube type. One is the high voltage card (sometimes called an inverter) and the other is the screen which includes the backlight. These are replaceable by persons with the proper skills. If you want to try this yourself, you'd need to know the proper part number of the screen in your laptop. You can usually find used screens on laptop repair web sites. If you have the work done by a shop, expect to pay at least 3 to 4x the cost of a used screen. You now get into the decision process as to whether or not repair is economical or worth while.