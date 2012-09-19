Are you saying that some etxt display is present when the corner is present as if it was working as it should? Or is this you get something to display besides the green line, etc.. basically, most laptops can be repaired for some costs, but cheap is aren't a good word to use when a tech has to do this. But, you gave no clue as to what the laptop is as some models are easier to repair and a user could do this provided you have some skills and capable to even try. I leave that up to you. Check online or call numbers you find to get an idea what costs maybe, but add to that any S/H as added cost as well.
I dropped my laptop about three feet onto the hardwood floor. There isn't any damage to it other than the screen. It won't work unless I press on the corner of the screen. There is also a green line on the left of the screen. Is this a problem I can fix for cheap or can I do it myself?