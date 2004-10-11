Storage forum

General discussion

Drives unavailable

by chriscrutch / October 11, 2004 8:21 AM PDT

I'm running Win XP with SP 1. A couple weeks ago, my DVD-ROM and CD-RW drives stopped working. They weren't visible in "My Computer," and the CD-RW drive wouldn't even open when I pressed the eject button, so I restarted. They were not found by the BIOS at boot-up. I figured it was a bad IDE cable, so I pilfered one from another computer and installed it. Presto, they worked again. Today, the same thing has happened. I don't think the chances of having two IDE cables go bad in the span of a couple weeks is very likely. The DVD drive is set to be the master on IDE channel 2, and the CD-RW as the slave on the same channel. The DVD drive will open if I push the eject button, so it doesn't seem like an issue with my power supply. The DVD drive is an 8x drive from Creative, the CD-RW is a CD-Writer Plus 9100 from HP. Neither has any firmware updates on their respective websites. Anyone have any ideas?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Drives unavailable
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Drives unavailable
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Re: Drives unavailable
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 11, 2004 8:47 AM PDT
In reply to: Drives unavailable

Test each unit ALONE and ONE AT A TIME.

Does it work then?

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Drives unavailable
by chriscrutch / October 12, 2004 7:47 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Drives unavailable

Testing them seperately, they both worked fine. So, I returned to the original configuration (DVD as master, CD-RW as slave on channel 2), and they even worked while they were together again. So far, the problem seems to be solved by opening the case, removing the IDE cable, and reconnecting it. Could it be a problem with one of the pins on the DVD drive? I don't really want to have to open my case every week just so my drives will work. Any suggestions for a next step? Thank you.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Drives unavailable
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 12, 2004 8:09 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Drives unavailable

If this was my machine I'd watch for signs that a drive was on the verge of failure. The BIOS boot screen could read &)(*()(DVD)*)(*( instead of LD DVDROM MASTER. These clues lead us to what to do next. Also, I know to see if the FIRMWARE is current and I also will fit 80 conductor cables, set the jumpers to CS since that's my most trouble free setups.

Sadly, the drive or part with the issue didn't reveal itself (yet).

bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Drives unavailable
by chriscrutch / October 12, 2004 8:18 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Drives unavailable

Thank you. I'll try CS and keep an eye on things for now. I appreciate your help.

-Chris

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Storage forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.