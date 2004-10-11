Drives unavailable

Test each unit ALONE and ONE AT A TIME.
Does it work then?
Bob
I'm running Win XP with SP 1. A couple weeks ago, my DVD-ROM and CD-RW drives stopped working. They weren't visible in "My Computer," and the CD-RW drive wouldn't even open when I pressed the eject button, so I restarted. They were not found by the BIOS at boot-up. I figured it was a bad IDE cable, so I pilfered one from another computer and installed it. Presto, they worked again. Today, the same thing has happened. I don't think the chances of having two IDE cables go bad in the span of a couple weeks is very likely. The DVD drive is set to be the master on IDE channel 2, and the CD-RW as the slave on the same channel. The DVD drive will open if I push the eject button, so it doesn't seem like an issue with my power supply. The DVD drive is an 8x drive from Creative, the CD-RW is a CD-Writer Plus 9100 from HP. Neither has any firmware updates on their respective websites. Anyone have any ideas?