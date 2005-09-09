Drivers for older zip and scanners

The IDE ZIP drive just works. No drivers required.
Scanners may or may not work as-is, but you check with its maker for drivers.
Bob
Just got a newer Dell computer with Windows XP but neither my scanner, OpticPro 3630P or my Iomega Zip 100 MB will work with XP. I 'chatted' with someone at the company sites but the Iomega fix wouldn't work and the OpticPro site tells me that the drivers they have for my scanner will not work with XP. In fact they say that it only works with Win95 but I had it working with win98.
Now, before I got the new computer I backed up my old one on zip disks using the programs backup/restore system. Fortunately I also backed up my really important stuff separately. So, I have 12 zip disks I can't get into and a scanner that won't work. Has anyone any ideas as to how I might get them working with XP or if I get a new zip will it open the backedup disks?? Being a senior on a fixed income, buying new items after just saving enough for the computer will be difficult! Any help would be appreciated. Thanks HW