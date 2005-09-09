Drivers for older zip and scanners

Windows Legacy OS forum

by HJ / September 9, 2005 1:44 AM PDT

Just got a newer Dell computer with Windows XP but neither my scanner, OpticPro 3630P or my Iomega Zip 100 MB will work with XP. I 'chatted' with someone at the company sites but the Iomega fix wouldn't work and the OpticPro site tells me that the drivers they have for my scanner will not work with XP. In fact they say that it only works with Win95 but I had it working with win98.
Now, before I got the new computer I backed up my old one on zip disks using the programs backup/restore system. Fortunately I also backed up my really important stuff separately. So, I have 12 zip disks I can't get into and a scanner that won't work. Has anyone any ideas as to how I might get them working with XP or if I get a new zip will it open the backedup disks?? Being a senior on a fixed income, buying new items after just saving enough for the computer will be difficult! Any help would be appreciated. Thanks HW

Check with the product's makers.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 9, 2005 2:10 AM PDT

The IDE ZIP drive just works. No drivers required.

Scanners may or may not work as-is, but you check with its maker for drivers.

Bob

Zip & Scanners
by HJ / September 12, 2005 8:45 AM PDT

I have been in touch with both makers and neither have been able to help, though zip certainly tried hard. OpticPro just tells me that they do not have a drive that will work with XP

The economical method
by Stan Chambers / September 9, 2005 2:13 AM PDT

If you still have access to the old machine, or another windows 98 machine with a zip drive, you can copy the files back to the harddrive, then burn the data to a standard cdr disk. You should be able to load the files on your XP machine with the cdr disk.

Zip & Scanner
by HJ / September 12, 2005 8:50 AM PDT
In reply to: The economical method

I thought of that, but I don't have a burner. I can use the machine on XP I just can't load the program itself. As my old machine is still working (sporatically) I am copying what I can onto regular floppies. My main concern right now is with the scnner.

You wrote
by glb613 / September 9, 2005 8:19 AM PDT

So, I have 12 zip disks I can't get into and a scanner that won't work.

I doubt you will get either one to work with XP. Good news, scanners are cheap even for people on a fixed income. Check out the Canon's slimline. I own one, an older model, and it is a good scanner for the price.

Do you still have the old computer? If so, take out the hard drive, install it into your new computer and copy the data.


http://consumer.usa.canon.com/ir/controller?act=ProductCatIndexAct&fcategoryid=104

You haven't mentioned...
by Edward ODaniel / September 12, 2005 10:15 AM PDT

whether the 100 meg ZIP drive is ATAPI (an internal), or a USB or a Parallel port model.

Since XP has no problem with ATAPI or USB I assume it might be parallel. If so the following that works for Win 2K should work for XP (haven't tried it myself)

http://www.windowsnetworking.com/kbase/WindowsTips/Windows2000/RegistryTips/Miscellaneous/Windows2000doesntdetectIomegaparallelportZIPdrive.html

Don't even bother with the Iomega Tools in XP. This link should tell you why (it is for Win 2000 but applies to XP also)http://support.microsoft.com/kb/q251381/

As for the scanner, are you certain that you have a 3630P? Plustek doesn't seem to have made any but they do have a 9630P and Driverguide seems to have a couple drivers that people have got to work.

Offers a couple
http://members.driverguide.com/index.php?action=dosearch&qm0=OpticPro+9630&qa5=17&qa6=829&dp=3&sm=b&jmd=and&fzz=d

Direct link to one:
http://members.driverguide.com/driver/detail.php?driverid=47783

If the links above do not work, go to http://www.driverguide.com/ and become a registered member (it is free) so you can access the drivers. The links SHOULD work after loggin in as a member.

It is important to note that with many of the older parallel port peripherals the parallel port has to be set to EPP in the BIOS to get it to function.

Zip & Scanners
by HJ / September 12, 2005 11:08 AM PDT

Thanks, I will try your links. Also sorry, you are right the scanner is 9630P guess I did a typo!

