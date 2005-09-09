Drivers for older zip and scanners

whether the 100 meg ZIP drive is ATAPI (an internal), or a USB or a Parallel port model.



Since XP has no problem with ATAPI or USB I assume it might be parallel. If so the following that works for Win 2K should work for XP (haven't tried it myself)



http://www.windowsnetworking.com/kbase/WindowsTips/Windows2000/RegistryTips/Miscellaneous/Windows2000doesntdetectIomegaparallelportZIPdrive.html



Don't even bother with the Iomega Tools in XP. This link should tell you why (it is for Win 2000 but applies to XP also)http://support.microsoft.com/kb/q251381/



As for the scanner, are you certain that you have a 3630P? Plustek doesn't seem to have made any but they do have a 9630P and Driverguide seems to have a couple drivers that people have got to work.



Offers a couple

http://members.driverguide.com/index.php?action=dosearch&qm0=OpticPro+9630&qa5=17&qa6=829&dp=3&sm=b&jmd=and&fzz=d



Direct link to one:

http://members.driverguide.com/driver/detail.php?driverid=47783



If the links above do not work, go to http://www.driverguide.com/ and become a registered member (it is free) so you can access the drivers. The links SHOULD work after loggin in as a member.



It is important to note that with many of the older parallel port peripherals the parallel port has to be set to EPP in the BIOS to get it to function.