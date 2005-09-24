Driver issues

An error such as the one your husband is getting usually means 3D acceleration is not support by the video card. Check the doco to verify. Sounds like he's wanting to play a game that requires 3D acceleration. Here is a link that might help if the card does support it:
http://support.microsoft.com/search/default.aspx?catalog=LCID%3D1033&mode= s&cat=false&query=enable+Direct3D+acceleration&x=5&y=16&srch=sup
Let us know and good luck!
Jack
Hi. Thanks in advance for any suggestions.
I am running windows Xp service pack 2.
My husband cannot get one of his games to load we keep getting this error:
OS: Windows XP 5.1 (Build: 2600)
CPU: GenuineIntel Unknown processor @ 3196 MHz with 1022MB RAM
Video: No Video
Please enable Direct3D acceleration. You can do this by starting dxdiag and enabling Direct3D Acceleration in the Display1/2 tab after installing DirectX 8.1b (or later) and the latest drivers for your graphics card.
Any ideas? Thanks