by Roseohope / September 24, 2005 5:11 AM PDT

Hi. Thanks in advance for any suggestions.
I am running windows Xp service pack 2.
My husband cannot get one of his games to load we keep getting this error:
OS: Windows XP 5.1 (Build: 2600)
CPU: GenuineIntel Unknown processor @ 3196 MHz with 1022MB RAM
Video: No Video

Please enable Direct3D acceleration. You can do this by starting dxdiag and enabling Direct3D Acceleration in the Display1/2 tab after installing DirectX 8.1b (or later) and the latest drivers for your graphics card.


Any ideas? Thanks

Rose...
by jackintucson / September 24, 2005 5:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Driver issues

An error such as the one your husband is getting usually means 3D acceleration is not support by the video card. Check the doco to verify. Sounds like he's wanting to play a game that requires 3D acceleration. Here is a link that might help if the card does support it:

http://support.microsoft.com/search/default.aspx?catalog=LCID%3D1033&mode= s&cat=false&query=enable+Direct3D+acceleration&x=5&y=16&srch=sup

Let us know and good luck!

and life goes on...

Jack

What type
by Themisive / September 24, 2005 5:48 AM PDT
In reply to: Driver issues

of graphics card do you run, and what are the minimum specs for the game. Also, go to Start/Help and Support, this will connect you to the MS updates, download DirectX9.0c - it's the latest version, any game will run with that.

When you say "No video", do you mean that you're not using a video card but the onboard graphics system?

Just remember those games systems are designed to check your system before they load, that's to avoid damaging a system not capable of running it.

Your RAM and CPU certainly seem to be more than capable, but from the info you gave me, I would say the problem is twofold, sound and/or video.

