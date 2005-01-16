but more a basic HTML question.



Correct me if I am wrong but you want to design a web page that has a Header, and below that the page is divided into two horizontal parts. A right side for links, and to the left, the main display area.



Normally links are displayed on the left of a web page, but that has become a convention only, and is not "set in stone".



But it seems to me that Frames is the only way within basic html coding. I don't know CSS style sheets or XHTML and there may be ways to do this using those conventions, but that would be for someone else to advise you on.



But without Frames, I don't see how else you can do it, because you want the links on the right to remain the same, and the main display area to change, depending on what link is clicked.



I suppose you could just have 2 frames, the Header and the main display below. Then in the display part you have a <table> which the right column "always" shows the same links, and different pages for the different contents of the left column, but that means the whole display page, (including the links on the right), would have to load up each time.



I don't see any way to avoid frames.



Mark