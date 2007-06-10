Downloading from You tube

20 mb in, 20 mb out.
Try this link _->javascript:document.location='http://keepvid.com/?url='+escape(window.location);
Or just http://keepvid.com
I have the javascript in a bookmark so it's all too easy.
i ve heard about tools and firefox extensions that help you to download videos from youtube and other such sites.i also heard that they are in flv or other such formats.how are the quality of such downloads? are they same as the ones originally uplpoaded? do they have the same resolution/sound as the originals? also can the videos in flv format be converted into mpg or avi? which is the best software for this? also if the video originally uploaded was 20 mb,would the flv download also be of 20 mb?