Downloading from You tube

by CJKrause / June 10, 2007 3:08 AM PDT

i ve heard about tools and firefox extensions that help you to download videos from youtube and other such sites.i also heard that they are in flv or other such formats.how are the quality of such downloads? are they same as the ones originally uplpoaded? do they have the same resolution/sound as the originals? also can the videos in flv format be converted into mpg or avi? which is the best software for this? also if the video originally uploaded was 20 mb,would the flv download also be of 20 mb?

Yes, I think that's right.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 10, 2007 3:36 AM PDT

20 mb in, 20 mb out.

Try this link _->javascript:document.location='http://keepvid.com/?url='+escape(window.location);

Or just http://keepvid.com

I have the javascript in a bookmark so it's all too easy.

this site will convert them to .avi
by scott_789 / June 10, 2007 3:08 PM PDT
Change in quality during conversions?
by CJKrause / June 11, 2007 2:52 AM PDT

will converting the file from .flv to .avi change the quality of the file? i ve seen that this is usually the case with other types of files conversions (for example converting from .rm to .mpg)

Since it's .AVI you choose the quality.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 11, 2007 3:01 AM PDT

Since control is in your hands... No one can tell you the answer.

Bob

Re:
by Flumz / June 20, 2007 8:56 PM PDT

For downloading from youtube I use keepvid.com too. Always when you convert flv to avi quality looses because in flv initially quality below than in avi. But you can set different settings in converting software before convertation. My program for converting flv to avi, mpeg.. is Flash to Video Encoder by geovid.

More reading for you.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 20, 2007 10:41 PM PDT
In reply to: Re:
