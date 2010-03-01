Downloading CNET TV Videos in IE8

Interesting... I've got the same result with Quicktime opening and playing the video and it appears like the file can't be saved.. So I checked the Temporary Internet Files folder and there were those video files in all their entirety.
Obviously, it's not a desired method but the download on my Windows XP SP3 machine with IE8 DOES take place and the file is saved to the "C:\Documents and Settings\Myusername\Local Settings\Temporary Internet Files folder.. It's saved as a "MPEG4-Video" file and the file can be copied and pasted to the desktop or any other location of your choice. So the file is there..
And yes, I would call it a glitch in IE8.
Hope this helps.
Grif
I like the new format of CNET TV, however I noticed something on Friday. I would often download some of the segments to my hard drive for offline viewing. It was also a good way of keeping some of the How-To videos so I could easily go back to them when needed. On my Vista Home Premium 64bit laptop with iTunes and IE8, when I click on download, it opens a new broswer, and the Quicktime plugin plays the video without the option to save it to disk. I don't have iTunes installed on my Win7 Home Premium 32bit netbook, but clicking on download launches Windows Media Player. Again, this was with IE8. I also have Firefox 3.6 on the netbook. Clicking download from within Firefox gives me the option to save to disk (just like it used to with IE8). Is this a glitch?