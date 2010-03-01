Downloading CNET TV Videos in IE8

Computer Help forum

by Techjourney / March 1, 2010 8:48 AM PST

I like the new format of CNET TV, however I noticed something on Friday. I would often download some of the segments to my hard drive for offline viewing. It was also a good way of keeping some of the How-To videos so I could easily go back to them when needed. On my Vista Home Premium 64bit laptop with iTunes and IE8, when I click on download, it opens a new broswer, and the Quicktime plugin plays the video without the option to save it to disk. I don't have iTunes installed on my Win7 Home Premium 32bit netbook, but clicking on download launches Windows Media Player. Again, this was with IE8. I also have Firefox 3.6 on the netbook. Clicking download from within Firefox gives me the option to save to disk (just like it used to with IE8). Is this a glitch?

My Machine DOES Save It In Temporary Internet Files
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / March 2, 2010 1:16 AM PST

Interesting... I've got the same result with Quicktime opening and playing the video and it appears like the file can't be saved.. So I checked the Temporary Internet Files folder and there were those video files in all their entirety.

Obviously, it's not a desired method but the download on my Windows XP SP3 machine with IE8 DOES take place and the file is saved to the "C:\Documents and Settings\Myusername\Local Settings\Temporary Internet Files folder.. It's saved as a "MPEG4-Video" file and the file can be copied and pasted to the desktop or any other location of your choice. So the file is there..

And yes, I would call it a glitch in IE8.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Not working for me
by Techjourney / March 25, 2010 6:10 AM PDT

Thanks for taking the time to reply. Vista Home Premium 64bit using IE8 does not save the downloaded video files to my Temporary Internet Files folder on my laptop. On my Win7 Home Premium 32bit netbook the files are in the Temporary Internet Files folder but Win7 will not copy or play them. Do you know if CNET is working to fix this?

Can You Copy the Files To Your Desktop
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / March 25, 2010 7:25 AM PDT
In reply to: Not working for me

You're exactly correct that you generally can't play such files that are placed in the Temporary Internet Files folder.. The TIF folder configuration prevents such from happening by throwing and error when attempted.. Still, at least here, you should be able to copy the file, then paste it to the desktop, or any other location, then play the file.

Hope this helps.

Grif

File will not paste
by Techjourney / March 25, 2010 8:31 AM PDT

In Win7 when I right click on the video file name in the TIF, it gives the option to copy but when I go to paste the file on the desktop or any other folder it will not paste. In Vista I haven't been able to figure out where the QuickTime Plugin is downloading the file because it's not in the TIF.

Issue revisited
by Techjourney / October 26, 2010 11:25 AM PDT
In reply to: File will not paste

Since it's been over 7 months since I started this thread, I was wondering if anyone had a fix for this problem? Has anyone been able to download and save (using IE8 and Vista Home Premium 64bit) any of the videos from CNET TV to their hard drive using the download option when the video plays? Somehow I think Quicktime & iTunes is causing this issue. As I mentioned earlier, when I click on download, a new browser window opens and the Quicktime Plugin plays the video, not giving me the option to save it.

