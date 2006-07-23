download from IPod to Computer

Hello
I erased by mistake my ITune music folder. Can I resynchronized by hooking the 60 GB ipod to the computer or will it erase also the Ipod if I synchronize? Is there a way to rebuild my Itune library from the IPod or do I have to re record the music from my Cds? That would add to the pain!
Thank for your help!
