Downgrading windows, blue screen of death

by Bananaphobia / May 23, 2009 1:48 AM PDT

Howdy. I'm attempting to downgrade my version of windows from XP MCE SP3 to XP Pro SP2. After booting from the disc, it runs through a bunch of driver uploads, then begins to start windows. After a few seconds, I get the screen that I've learned is referred to as the "Blue Screen of Death," telling me that I may have viruses or other insecurities. This screen tells me to run chkdsk /f, which I did, and it came back clean. I also ran chkdsk /c and came back clean. I ran the Windows Memory Diagnostic and had no errors. My disc is clean, and my disc drives work great.
I did go through a period not long ago where I had a bad malware attack, but I thought I had worked through it all with PC Cillin. The symptoms are gone, and when I do a full scan, PC Cillin lists a couple of items as quarantined. I can't figure out how to fully delete them, so I was assuming it wasn't possible.
I'm fresh out of ideas, but I'd really like to get this done. Does anyone here have any suggestions as to what might be standing in my way and how I might deal with it? Thanks in advance.

10 total posts
Specs
by Bananaphobia / May 23, 2009 1:53 AM PDT

forgot to post my specs.

Dell XPS 720
Windows XP MCE SP3
Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 2.4 GHz
4 GB Ram
Chipset: nVidia nForce 680i SLI SPP
Mainboard: Dell 0P611C

That downgrade is not supported.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 23, 2009 2:10 AM PDT

Why isn't a clean install possible?

Clean install
by Bananaphobia / May 23, 2009 3:54 AM PDT

That's a less wordy version of my question. I'm attempting to do a clean install, which I thought I could do by booting from the disc and following the instructions.

I read it again
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 23, 2009 4:44 AM PDT
In reply to: Clean install

And can't see where you deleted the old partition (bye bye data) and started fresh. Now there is a possibility that what drove you to do this install (THE ISSUE) is still in play. Are you sure this hardware is good?

After futher investigation
by Bananaphobia / May 23, 2009 11:09 AM PDT
In reply to: I read it again

I've read that at a certain point I should be given the option to enter a setup mode after booting from the disc, where I can delete old partitions and create new ones. However, after booting twice, I don't see any point where I'm given that option.
I'm pretty sure the hardware is good. The issue causing me to do this change is that I've bought some new music hardware, trying to change this from a gaming PC to a "digital audio workstation," and XP MCE is not compatible with various drivers that I need, causing me problems that I can't brush off. I didn't think before that this was causing my trouble, but maybe I should remove and uninstall the new hardware and the drivers and try again?

Here's a step by step.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 23, 2009 12:23 PM PDT
Ah, I see.
by Bananaphobia / May 24, 2009 12:16 AM PDT
In reply to: Here's a step by step.

The BSOD kicks in just before step 2.

That's just before the ...
by Kees Bakker / May 24, 2009 12:36 AM PDT
In reply to: Ah, I see.

Welcome to Setup screen (image 1.2)? Highly unusual, as there's hardly anything done with the hard disk at this step. What I should do now:
1. Remove all non-essential hardware.
2. If #1 doesn't help download DBAN (free( and totally erase the hard disk.

As a side note: I thought XP MCE was essentially the same as XP Pro, but with some extra software. I would really be amazed if there were drivers that didn't run under MCE and did run under Pro. It might be possible, I think, that - as suggested by Bob already - something is wrong with your new hardware. That's why my list above starts with removing that.

Kees

Thanks
by Bananaphobia / May 24, 2009 3:44 AM PDT

Thanks you for your reply. I'm pretty sure at this point that my problems are stemming from MCE, as other people with MCE have had similar or worse trouble getting various drivers to work. I've explored all the other alternatives that I can think of. The drivers do run, by the way, but the equipment behaves very sporadically.
I will do as you suggest, and hopefully be on my way.

