Downgrading windows, blue screen of death

Howdy. I'm attempting to downgrade my version of windows from XP MCE SP3 to XP Pro SP2. After booting from the disc, it runs through a bunch of driver uploads, then begins to start windows. After a few seconds, I get the screen that I've learned is referred to as the "Blue Screen of Death," telling me that I may have viruses or other insecurities. This screen tells me to run chkdsk /f, which I did, and it came back clean. I also ran chkdsk /c and came back clean. I ran the Windows Memory Diagnostic and had no errors. My disc is clean, and my disc drives work great.

I did go through a period not long ago where I had a bad malware attack, but I thought I had worked through it all with PC Cillin. The symptoms are gone, and when I do a full scan, PC Cillin lists a couple of items as quarantined. I can't figure out how to fully delete them, so I was assuming it wasn't possible.

I'm fresh out of ideas, but I'd really like to get this done. Does anyone here have any suggestions as to what might be standing in my way and how I might deal with it? Thanks in advance.