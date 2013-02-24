Downgrade from Windows 8 to Windows 7

No, it's a clean install. In fact, it only works if you fully erase the disk (with DBAN or KILLDISK) before starting. Note these programs erase all disks in the system, so be sure to disconnect the other ones.
So that means a reinstall of your programs and restore (from your backup) of your documents etc.
Are you sure NVIDIA doesn't have a Windows 8 compatible driver that works with 2 monitors?
Replacing the video card by one that does work is much less work. And you might find it better also; that 8600 is rather old.
Kees
Hi guys,
Is it possible to downgrade Windows 8 to Windows 7 without affecting my programs, documenst etc.? Windows 8 isn't so big problem for me, but on that OS my Nvidiga GeForce 8600 won't work with two monitors, so I must go back to Win 7? Any suggestions?
Thanks in advance