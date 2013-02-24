Computer Help forum

Question

Downgrade from Windows 8 to Windows 7

by SkipperRi / February 24, 2013 9:46 PM PST

Hi guys,

Is it possible to downgrade Windows 8 to Windows 7 without affecting my programs, documenst etc.? Windows 8 isn't so big problem for me, but on that OS my Nvidiga GeForce 8600 won't work with two monitors, so I must go back to Win 7? Any suggestions?

Thanks in advance

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Downgrade from Windows 8 to Windows 7
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Downgrade from Windows 8 to Windows 7
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Re: downgrade
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 24, 2013 10:02 PM PST

No, it's a clean install. In fact, it only works if you fully erase the disk (with DBAN or KILLDISK) before starting. Note these programs erase all disks in the system, so be sure to disconnect the other ones.
So that means a reinstall of your programs and restore (from your backup) of your documents etc.

Are you sure NVIDIA doesn't have a Windows 8 compatible driver that works with 2 monitors?
Replacing the video card by one that does work is much less work. And you might find it better also; that 8600 is rather old.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Answer
"No, it's a clean install."
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 24, 2013 11:09 PM PST

I have not heard such from my friends about any issue with dual monitors. However the story about folk and drivers continues. That is, your average user does not want to learn about the old ways of Windows that are still with us.

You bring up a good point. Should Microsoft have tackled the driver hell issue?
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Repeating history
by Willy / February 25, 2013 12:24 AM PST

When moving from OS old to new or back, it's been common practice to install fresh. That way any prior problems and/or problems that arise are less or eliminated. In other words, you can't do what you want maintaining your data. Of course, you can back-up data and transfer or swap over after any pgms. are re-installed.

Win8 is not going to be friendly just because it worked in the old OS. This is a common issue as MS or maker no longer supports or has "orphaned" the device. For now there may not be a work-around or similar. basically, its just difficult to do or not at all. I don't see a fix here unless supported(nope for now).

tada -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Back to Computer Help forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.