Dot mac---Syncing files

by iburkhart13 / November 15, 2006 10:56 AM PST

Ok, So i have a question about my .mac iDisk.


I have a file on my local machine and I need a way to automatically sync the files to my .mac idisk to access at school. Is there any programs or a script I could use to get this done with out doing it manually every time??

Ian

3 total posts
iDisk
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / November 15, 2006 11:26 AM PST

Syncing to iDisk, using the Sync app, only seems to sync certain things. Things like Contacts, Keychain, Bookmarks, etc.
I did not see a choice for files or such.

However, as usual, there is a neat way to do what you need. You make a copy of our iDisk on your computer and the local iDisk will update the remote iDisk at regular intervals.
This from the Help FIle:

Managing iDisk synchronization
Once you create a copy of your iDisk on your computer, changes you make to it are automatically synchronized with your iDisk on .Mac. To learn more about creating a copy of your iDisk on your computer, click the links below.

To see when your iDisk was last synchronized, select the iDisk icon in the sidebar at the left side of a Finder window. At the bottom of the window, you'll see when your iDisk was last synchronized along with a progress bar (if your iDisk is currently syncing).

Though your iDisk synchronizes automatically at set intervals when you're connected to the Internet, you can also manually synchronize it at any time. This is useful if you want to make sure that the changes you made to the iDisk on your computer are copied to your iDisk on the web before you log out, shut down your computer, or put your computer to sleep.

Hope this helps

P

The answer to your next question
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / November 15, 2006 11:30 AM PST
Also from the Help file

Your iDisk is personal storage space on Apple's Internet servers. You can create a copy of your iDisk on your computer so you can make changes to it at any time, even when you're not connected to the Internet.

Changes you make to the iDisk on your computer are synchronized with your iDisk on .Mac while you're connected to the Internet. To learn more about managing iDisk synchronization, click the link below.

Open System Preferences and click .Mac.
Click iDisk, and then click Start in the iDisk Syncing panel. You can select to sync automatically or manually.
After you close System Preferences, the iDisk icon on your desktop, in the sidebar at the left of a Finder window, and in a Save dialog represent the iDisk on your computer. You can use it even when you're not connected to the Internet.

If you change your iDisk storage amount, your local iDisk will be resized automatically.

P

