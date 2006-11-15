Dot mac---Syncing files

Syncing to iDisk, using the Sync app, only seems to sync certain things. Things like Contacts, Keychain, Bookmarks, etc.

I did not see a choice for files or such.



However, as usual, there is a neat way to do what you need. You make a copy of our iDisk on your computer and the local iDisk will update the remote iDisk at regular intervals.

This from the Help FIle:



Managing iDisk synchronization

Once you create a copy of your iDisk on your computer, changes you make to it are automatically synchronized with your iDisk on .Mac. To learn more about creating a copy of your iDisk on your computer, click the links below.



To see when your iDisk was last synchronized, select the iDisk icon in the sidebar at the left side of a Finder window. At the bottom of the window, you'll see when your iDisk was last synchronized along with a progress bar (if your iDisk is currently syncing).



Though your iDisk synchronizes automatically at set intervals when you're connected to the Internet, you can also manually synchronize it at any time. This is useful if you want to make sure that the changes you made to the iDisk on your computer are copied to your iDisk on the web before you log out, shut down your computer, or put your computer to sleep.



Hope this helps



P