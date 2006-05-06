Done it !!!!!!!! But another problem

Blimey, step 1 of 20... I set up another complete New Windows Network and shared folders... still can RUN>\\linkstation... thongh...However, have I been 'misled' in being advised I can install a Slimserver on a Linkstation, and have it running with my PC turned off? Thanks for your guys help... appreciated vm
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.