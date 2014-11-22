Don't understand left hand column on computer

I hope that I have managed to explain my issue properly, apologies if it is a bit muddled. I have an ASUS windows 7 computer. I have no problems with operating the computer per se. However what does drive me mad because I can't understand it is - if I click on computer it brings up the drives on the right hand side and on the left a list of items which are obviously on my computer.



On mine it starts at the top with desktop and then under it gives a list of programmes including a folder listed as Pictures, which if I click on opens up to My pictures and then if I click it shows a list of all the picture folders in my computer.



Further down it has an icon saying JunesPC and under that also has an icon saying my pictures which if I open has a list of all the picture folders in my computer.



Can someone explain if these are actually just names that refer to the same folder or do I somehow have two actual folders with the same data and therefore taking up twice as much space on my computer?



The other thing I don't understand is looking down I see Computer. If I click on C drive I then see Programme Files and then Programme Files (x86).



Does all this sound right or have I accidently doubled up on something and am wasting computer space.



Thank you for any explanation anyone can offer.