Computer Help forum

General discussion

Don't understand left hand column on computer

by June45 / November 22, 2014 7:00 AM PST

I hope that I have managed to explain my issue properly, apologies if it is a bit muddled. I have an ASUS windows 7 computer. I have no problems with operating the computer per se. However what does drive me mad because I can't understand it is - if I click on computer it brings up the drives on the right hand side and on the left a list of items which are obviously on my computer.

On mine it starts at the top with desktop and then under it gives a list of programmes including a folder listed as Pictures, which if I click on opens up to My pictures and then if I click it shows a list of all the picture folders in my computer.

Further down it has an icon saying JunesPC and under that also has an icon saying my pictures which if I open has a list of all the picture folders in my computer.

Can someone explain if these are actually just names that refer to the same folder or do I somehow have two actual folders with the same data and therefore taking up twice as much space on my computer?

The other thing I don't understand is looking down I see Computer. If I click on C drive I then see Programme Files and then Programme Files (x86).

Does all this sound right or have I accidently doubled up on something and am wasting computer space.

Thank you for any explanation anyone can offer.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Don't understand left hand column on computer
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Don't understand left hand column on computer
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
The Left Hand Side Is The "Navigation Pane"...And.....
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / November 22, 2014 10:14 AM PST

...it's just another display of the same folders on your computer which you see in Windows Explorer. You can turn OFF that "Navigation Pane", should you decide to do so, by clicking on "Organize" at the top toolbar, choose "Layout", then UNCHECK the "Navigation Pane" listing.

"Program Files" vs "Program Files (x86) are two separate folders and you have them because you have a 64 bit computer. Basically, the 64 bit programs are listed in the "Program Files" folder while the 32 bit programs are listed in the "Program Files(x86)" folder.

Everything IS as it is supposed to be and you have not "doubled up".

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Thank you
by June45 / November 22, 2014 1:27 PM PST

Thank you, that makes perfect sense. Could I add one more question to this then please. If 64 bit programmes are listed in the 'Programme Files' folder, and 32 bit programmes are listed in the Programme Files (x86) folder. Does that mean that the computer recognizes which is which programme and puts it where it should be and I do nothing?

Thank you.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That's Correct
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / November 23, 2014 12:53 AM PST
In reply to: Thank you

For example, when a 32 bit program is installed on the computer, it assigns itself to the (x86) folder.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Thank You
by June45 / November 23, 2014 4:00 AM PST
In reply to: That's Correct

Thank you so much. Just stops me worrying I have done something inadvertently that might be the wrong thing.

Kind regards

June

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.