Don't understand left hand column on computer

...it's just another display of the same folders on your computer which you see in Windows Explorer. You can turn OFF that "Navigation Pane", should you decide to do so, by clicking on "Organize" at the top toolbar, choose "Layout", then UNCHECK the "Navigation Pane" listing.
"Program Files" vs "Program Files (x86) are two separate folders and you have them because you have a 64 bit computer. Basically, the 64 bit programs are listed in the "Program Files" folder while the 32 bit programs are listed in the "Program Files(x86)" folder.
Everything IS as it is supposed to be and you have not "doubled up".
Hope this helps.
Grif
I hope that I have managed to explain my issue properly, apologies if it is a bit muddled. I have an ASUS windows 7 computer. I have no problems with operating the computer per se. However what does drive me mad because I can't understand it is - if I click on computer it brings up the drives on the right hand side and on the left a list of items which are obviously on my computer.
On mine it starts at the top with desktop and then under it gives a list of programmes including a folder listed as Pictures, which if I click on opens up to My pictures and then if I click it shows a list of all the picture folders in my computer.
Further down it has an icon saying JunesPC and under that also has an icon saying my pictures which if I open has a list of all the picture folders in my computer.
Can someone explain if these are actually just names that refer to the same folder or do I somehow have two actual folders with the same data and therefore taking up twice as much space on my computer?
The other thing I don't understand is looking down I see Computer. If I click on C drive I then see Programme Files and then Programme Files (x86).
Does all this sound right or have I accidently doubled up on something and am wasting computer space.
Thank you for any explanation anyone can offer.