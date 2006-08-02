The CNET Lounge forum

Don and Drew, gone!

by MrSkinny / August 2, 2006 7:57 AM PDT

To those who don't know them they were the producers of the Don and Drew Show out of Singapore and one of my favorite 3 podcasts.

Actually they were a radio broadcast turned podcast and from what I understand had a huge following. They've just had their last broad/podcast and I can't see any reall good reason for it.

Any Singaporeans know why they just fell off the table?

MrSkinny

try their new website?
by decjr / August 2, 2006 9:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Don and Drew, gone!
Na, wrong people
by MrSkinny / August 2, 2006 12:34 PM PDT
In reply to: try their new website?

It got me the first time too, did Don the brit speaking 'straight man' become Dawn the Wisconsin "gutter punk" girl they talk about on dawnanddrewwp.podshow.com? It would have explained why a Singapore station may have dropped the new found couple.

No such luck that it's just a small content change Wink

Wiki:
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/User:Terence_Ong/Sandbox/Don_and_Drew_Show
Explains the difference between the shows.

Their website remained donanddrew.com but no hints as to why. Figured a local fan who listens to the radio station might know what they aren't posting on the site. So sorry Veronica, Molly now you can't move onto better things. Tom could be replace by a couple Nabaztag bunny (sorry Tom shameless attempt for a 'BUNNIES!' war).

Anyway, still recommended. It was once a week and now we know it's limited run series. Very snappy and always worth a smile on a long day, I hope there well.

MrSkinny

oops, wrong pair
by decjr / August 2, 2006 1:36 PM PDT
In reply to: Na, wrong people

oops, I have the wrong pair. I never heard of don and drew but according to wikipedia and their web page, they've ceased podcasting with no apparent reason... mysterious...

cheers,g

No problem
by MrSkinny / August 2, 2006 2:27 PM PDT
In reply to: oops, wrong pair

If you have some spare space on you pod and have an itch for silly they are worth a try. Oh, and listen to the whole show, thier mashup at the end is always surprizing.

BTW, thanks for trying.

MrSkinny

(NT) (NT) I love DAWN and Drew...
by Leo Watson / August 3, 2006 5:10 PM PDT
In reply to: Don and Drew, gone!
(NT) (NT) Yeah Dawn & Drew -very cool
by merrybrown / August 7, 2006 1:08 AM PDT
