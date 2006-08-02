Don and Drew, gone!

they recently switched over to the podshow network. try their new website:
http://dawnanddrewwp.podshow.com/
cheers,g
To those who don't know them they were the producers of the Don and Drew Show out of Singapore and one of my favorite 3 podcasts.
Actually they were a radio broadcast turned podcast and from what I understand had a huge following. They've just had their last broad/podcast and I can't see any reall good reason for it.
Any Singaporeans know why they just fell off the table?
MrSkinny