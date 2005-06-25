Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Dog Fight

by MKay / June 25, 2005 9:48 PM PDT

Bush and Osama decided to settle the war once and for all. They sat down and decided to settle the whole dispute with one dog fight. They would have 5 years to breed the best fighting dog in the world and whichever side's dog won would be entitled to dominate the world.

Osama found the biggest, meanest Doberman and Rottweiler female dogs in the world and bred them with the meanest Siberian wolves. They selected only the biggest and strongest puppy from the litter, and removed his siblings, which gave him all the milk. After 5 years, they came up with the biggest, meanest dog the world had ever seen. Its cage needed steel bars that were 5 " thick and nobody could get near it.

When the day came for the dogfight, Bush showed up with a strange looking animal. It was a 9 foot long Dachshund. Everyone felt sorry for Bush because there was no way that this dog could possibly last 10 seconds with the Afghanistani dog.

When the cages were opened up, the Dachshund came out of it's cage, and slowly waddled over towards Osama's dog. Osama's dog snarled and leaped out of its cage and charged the American Dachshund---but when it got close enough to bite, the Dachshund opened its mouth and consumed Osama's dog in one bite. There was nothing left of his dog at all.

Osama came up to Bush, shaking his head in disbelief, "We don't understand how this could have happened. We had our best people working for 5 years with the meanest Doberman and Rottweiler female dogs in the world and the biggest, meanest Siberian wolves."

"That's nothing," said Bush. "We had Michael Jackson's plastic surgeons working for 5 years to make that alligator look like a wiener dog."

GOD BLESS AMERICA

4 total posts
Collapse -
LOL
by Steven Haninger / June 25, 2005 9:51 PM PDT
In reply to: Dog Fight

And a huge PC risk.:)

Collapse -
yes
by MKay / June 26, 2005 1:19 AM PDT
In reply to: LOL

you're probably right about it being a PC risk. But in the words of that famous American Roger Miller: "Dang me Dang me, they ought to take a rope ahd hang me"... Happy

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) NICE doggie, nice dog...AIYEEE! ;-D
by Paul C / June 25, 2005 10:46 PM PDT
In reply to: Dog Fight
