Does this sound like a dictatorship

We were in Russia in the summer of 2003, and I had occasion to come to know Putin's pollster a bit (he was the guest lecturer travelling on our riverboat from Moscow to St. Petersburg). Definitely a liberal democrat (small "d"), and btw little hint of a Russian accent -- had you met him in New York, you'd never know he wasn't American unless he said. IAC, he was firmly convinced that Putin was truly a democratic reformer at heart, though forced to use some autocratic methods at times due to the raging corruption in the country. I think the jury's still out...
in the making ?????
http://www.breitbart.com/news/2005/10/31/D8DJ6ARG0.html