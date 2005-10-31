Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Does this sound like a dictatorship

by duckman / October 31, 2005 11:29 AM PST
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Does this sound like a dictatorship
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Does this sound like a dictatorship
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
It's hard to tell, DM.
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / October 31, 2005 12:07 PM PST

We were in Russia in the summer of 2003, and I had occasion to come to know Putin's pollster a bit (he was the guest lecturer travelling on our riverboat from Moscow to St. Petersburg). Definitely a liberal democrat (small "d"), and btw little hint of a Russian accent -- had you met him in New York, you'd never know he wasn't American unless he said. IAC, he was firmly convinced that Putin was truly a democratic reformer at heart, though forced to use some autocratic methods at times due to the raging corruption in the country. I think the jury's still out...

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Does a dictator announce his retirement 3 years in advance?
by Ziks511 / October 31, 2005 5:19 PM PST

Granted he waves a big stick, but did that make Teddy Roosevelt any less a democrat either? I think the rules are a bit different for post-Soviet Russia, where the rule of law (as opposed to the rule of the Party) is still in the balance. They are currently in the middle of reforms that took the US decades (creating a fair capital-based democratic society), which are less well rooted in a philosophy of freedom and responsibility, which has to contend with far greater nationalistic schisms than any other country has to accomodate, and with the same Islamic militance and aggression that is now found world wide.

The jury has been out essentially since the days of Perestroika as to whether Russia will be able to pull this off. Keep your fingers crossed.

Rob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Putin is already a dictator in many ways.
by EdH / October 31, 2005 7:50 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If it was this country and our media
by Steven Haninger / October 31, 2005 8:41 PM PST

anything could be the result of spin put on responses to leading questions if the person answering them was naive as to how our media operates. What comes out often has little relationship to what goes in.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A quote from Mark Twain....
by Angeline Booher / October 31, 2005 8:58 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.