Does this sound like a backlight inverter problem?

Charade63,
Samsung model LN46A540P2F. When powering on, the unit starts to warm up the backlight then clicks off then restarts until the unit comes on fully. Sometimes it's just once or two restarts. Sometimes it's quite a few. I've already tried replacing the power supply thinking I've got bad caps even though they look OK. Occasionally, the screen fills with vertical lines (mostly green) and the speakers have a loud static sound that can't be controlled by the volume. I have to pull the plug to get it to turn off. I've reseated all connectors. Once the TV is on for a while, it seems to be OK. I have not tried any cooling or heating of the inverter. Thanks!