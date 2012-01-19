Samsung forum

Question

Does this sound like a backlight inverter problem?

by Charade63 / January 19, 2012 10:08 AM PST

Samsung model LN46A540P2F. When powering on, the unit starts to warm up the backlight then clicks off then restarts until the unit comes on fully. Sometimes it's just once or two restarts. Sometimes it's quite a few. I've already tried replacing the power supply thinking I've got bad caps even though they look OK. Occasionally, the screen fills with vertical lines (mostly green) and the speakers have a loud static sound that can't be controlled by the volume. I have to pull the plug to get it to turn off. I've reseated all connectors. Once the TV is on for a while, it seems to be OK. I have not tried any cooling or heating of the inverter. Thanks!

Does this sound like a backlight inverter problem?
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 20, 2012 7:13 AM PST

Charade63,

RE:
by Charade63 / January 20, 2012 9:57 AM PST

I have not. The unit is out of warranty. I do know now that when the unit is cold (I put it in my garage for about an hour or two) it takes quite a few more restarts to finally come on. Once it's warmed up it runs fine.

More info...
by Charade63 / January 20, 2012 12:55 PM PST

Tonight I connected the TV to the HDMI output from my SAT box only to find out the TV wouldn't turn on properly. It would reset and reset and reset. It would also make the loud static sound and occasionally have green or dim red vertical lines on the display. After a while I unplugged the HDMI connection and the TV then started up properly. I tried the component connection and that worked fine. I then tried the HDMI again at that worked. I'm now thinking my problem is the main PWB.

More evidence that it's the main PWB?
by Charade63 / January 21, 2012 1:27 AM PST
In reply to: More info...

It seems that when I have a HD source (SAT box using either HDMI or component) connected the TV will not start (just restarts over and over) but if it does, the screen is full of static (some image can be present) usually in the form of vertical lines (and maybe with static sound from speakers). If I reconfigure the SAT box to output 480P (720P fails too), it works fine as does a standard DVD player (not upconverting).

