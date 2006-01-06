Speakeasy forum

Does this mean the RIAA had finded me?

by ps3fan / January 6, 2006 6:44 AM PST

www.grokster.com

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) get a lawyer
by Mark5019 / January 6, 2006 7:28 AM PST
Collapse -
Grokster in file share scare
by Brent Welch / January 6, 2006 7:57 AM PST

Poacher to game keeper

By Nick Farrell: Monday 02 January 2006, 15:36

IN A BIT OF a daft anti-piracy stunt, the former file sharing outfit Grokster has been posting visitors IP addresses on its homepage.

Visitors to grokster.com are shown a snap shot of their IP address and are warned that the address has been recorded and their visit to the site was not anonymous. The move is no doubt to prove to the music and movie business, in which Grokster hopes to become a mover and a shaker, that the outfit is serious about piracy.

http://www.theinquirer.net/?article=28660

Collapse -
I always wondered what my IP address is. That's a very
by Kiddpeat / January 6, 2006 1:16 PM PST

useful service.

Collapse -
IP address
by James Denison / March 13, 2006 11:15 PM PST

You can find that by running winipcfg in a Run box (command line) from Window start button, or you can open a DOS window and type in ipconfig and hit Enter key.

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) come on
by ps3fan / January 6, 2006 1:12 PM PST
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Come on will they find me?
by ps3fan / January 6, 2006 1:19 PM PST
Collapse -
Response
by JP Bill / January 6, 2006 1:31 PM PST
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) What is it
by ps3fan / January 6, 2006 1:39 PM PST
In reply to: Response
Collapse -
What is it.?
by JP Bill / January 6, 2006 1:44 PM PST
In reply to: (NT) What is it

It should show your IP address and should show the location of where you (or your Internet Service Provider) are/is located.

Collapse -
it depends how hot they are to find you
by jonah jones / January 6, 2006 1:49 PM PST

and what you're doing while online (p2p etc)

your IP number will usually change everytime you log on, and even then, it may be your internet service provider whos' number shows up, if you download the occasional mp3 or movie then 99.9% of the time you can sleep without worrying about men in black coats dragging you off into a cold wet night...

but!.... spend 24/7/365 on p2p and your *** may be grass....

and you'll also discover that your internet service provider will be letting the authorities know who you are and where you live Sad


.

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Does bellsouth gives out information?
by ps3fan / January 6, 2006 1:56 PM PST
Collapse -
Response
by JP Bill / January 6, 2006 1:59 PM PST

Don't phone them up and ask, whatever you do.

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Why???
by ps3fan / January 6, 2006 2:16 PM PST
In reply to: Response
Collapse -
Simple...
by John.Wilkinson / January 9, 2006 6:05 AM PST
In reply to: (NT) Why???

ISPs frown upon P2P not only because of the legal issues but also the strain it puts on their network. (P2P usage takes up more bandwidth than average websurfing.) Thus, they won't be happy with you. In addition, if you call and ask they'll know you're using P2P.

As to whether or not they give out your information, the answer is yes and no. They won't just hand out your personal information to anyone, but if the RIAA, MPAA, log your IP address while you're doing something illegal, they can get a warrent that demands your ISP relinquish the information so that they can sue you. Your ISP would then have no choice but to comply. You can research recent cases by checking out Yahoo News or the like and doing a quick search.

Basically:
1.) DO NOT use P2P services, period, for legal and security reasons.

2.) If you are currently performing illegal activities, STOP.

3.) If you performed illegal activities, PRAY your name isn't on the next list of lawsuits. (It's at 16,000 names and counting.)

4.) If you IP address was logged, they know what you did, have records of it, and thUS have a case. Wiping your hard drive is a good idea to remove the pirated materials and get rid of any malware that came with it, but you'll still be nailed to the wall based on what they already have! Thus, it's time to go back to #3. You should have thought of the consequences first, and if you do get a second chance, don't waste it by doing stupid illegal things again!

John

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) So whats the point of having those programs?
by ps3fan / January 9, 2006 8:21 AM PST
In reply to: Simple...
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Supposedly to share non-copyrighted files?
by Evie / January 9, 2006 8:41 AM PST
Collapse -
Exactly...
by John.Wilkinson / January 9, 2006 9:42 AM PST

P2P networks began as a way for users to share their personal works with others, but it quickly became a breeding ground for piracy and other illegal activities. (At this point some estimate as much as 98% of files on P2P networks is pirated, though most would agree it's over 90%.) For more information I'd suggest clicking here and reading the previous thread on the topic.

Hope this helps,
John

Collapse -
Some may have missed this, but
by duckman / January 9, 2006 9:52 AM PST
In reply to: Exactly...
Collapse -
how do i tell you this gently.....
by jonah jones / January 6, 2006 2:02 PM PST

bell north/south/east and west will break a leg racing to give them (the black coats) any and all information they want.....

it's very very simple...

they say "give us what we want or we close you down for "X" days/weeks/months to give us time to check your records"


.

Flag
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Yes they after me?
by ps3fan / January 6, 2006 2:05 PM PST
Collapse -
*sigh*
by jonah jones / January 6, 2006 2:28 PM PST

if it'll help you, yes, they probably have......

and between you me and the doorpost, you need help...


goodbye.....


.

Collapse -
Yes, and your ONLY recourse...
by Edward ODaniel / January 6, 2006 11:44 PM PST

is to IMMEDIATELY download the following ISO, burn it to CD, then boot the CD--this will delete the pirated files and the ones you are sharing.
http://prdownloads.sourceforge.net/dban/dban-1.0.6_i386.iso?download

(Can read about it here - http://sourceforge.net/project/showfiles.php?group_id=61951 )

Then Unplug Monitor and All Cords connected to the computer and box it all up and store in the basement, garage, attic, or a hole in the back yard.

After a few months you can discontinue your ISP payments with a nice record of not having pirated anything and RIAA might take that into consideration although a potential $10,000 fine per violation might tempt them to sue anyway.

SPA2STOAPC!

Collapse -
If you're this worried about it,
by Cindi Haynes / January 7, 2006 12:31 AM PST

Then quit doing what you're apparently doing, and sleep well at night, instead.

Sheesh.

--Cindi

Collapse -
YES!!! And to twist the immortal words of Walt Kelly
by MarciaB / January 7, 2006 12:45 AM PST

hizself .........

They (RIAA) have founded the enemy, and it is YOU!

Grin

http://www.igopogo.com/we_have_met.htm

.

P.S. I have to agree with Cindi on this one. If you are that worried/concerned about the possible negative consequences of your behavior, then substitute a bit of common sense into your time and energy and just don't do it.

Sometimes the answer is right there in front of you (or maybe right there inside of you when dealing with an issue of ethics/morality/legality).

The RIAA might not ever "finded" you; but ...... well, whatever. I think you get the picture Happy

.

Collapse -
Just to be sure...
by EdH / January 7, 2006 1:15 AM PST

He should reformat his hard drive.

Collapse -
roflol......
by jonah jones / January 7, 2006 1:19 AM PST
In reply to: Just to be sure...
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) a given ..... like, [u]now[/u], Dude :)
by MarciaB / January 7, 2006 1:25 AM PST
In reply to: Just to be sure...
Collapse -
What if im going to rformat my hardrive
by ps3fan / January 7, 2006 2:30 AM PST

what are the types of files going to be delete?

Collapse -
Here's the first thing you MUST do
by duckman / January 7, 2006 2:36 AM PST

tell your parents what is going on

