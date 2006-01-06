Does this mean the RIAA had finded me?

www.grokster.com
Poacher to game keeper
By Nick Farrell: Monday 02 January 2006, 15:36
IN A BIT OF a daft anti-piracy stunt, the former file sharing outfit Grokster has been posting visitors IP addresses on its homepage.
Visitors to grokster.com are shown a snap shot of their IP address and are warned that the address has been recorded and their visit to the site was not anonymous. The move is no doubt to prove to the music and movie business, in which Grokster hopes to become a mover and a shaker, that the outfit is serious about piracy.
and what you're doing while online (p2p etc)
your IP number will usually change everytime you log on, and even then, it may be your internet service provider whos' number shows up, if you download the occasional mp3 or movie then 99.9% of the time you can sleep without worrying about men in black coats dragging you off into a cold wet night...
but!.... spend 24/7/365 on p2p and your *** may be grass....
and you'll also discover that your internet service provider will be letting the authorities know who you are and where you live
ISPs frown upon P2P not only because of the legal issues but also the strain it puts on their network. (P2P usage takes up more bandwidth than average websurfing.) Thus, they won't be happy with you. In addition, if you call and ask they'll know you're using P2P.
As to whether or not they give out your information, the answer is yes and no. They won't just hand out your personal information to anyone, but if the RIAA, MPAA, log your IP address while you're doing something illegal, they can get a warrent that demands your ISP relinquish the information so that they can sue you. Your ISP would then have no choice but to comply. You can research recent cases by checking out Yahoo News or the like and doing a quick search.
Basically:
1.) DO NOT use P2P services, period, for legal and security reasons.
2.) If you are currently performing illegal activities, STOP.
3.) If you performed illegal activities, PRAY your name isn't on the next list of lawsuits. (It's at 16,000 names and counting.)
4.) If you IP address was logged, they know what you did, have records of it, and thUS have a case. Wiping your hard drive is a good idea to remove the pirated materials and get rid of any malware that came with it, but you'll still be nailed to the wall based on what they already have! Thus, it's time to go back to #3. You should have thought of the consequences first, and if you do get a second chance, don't waste it by doing stupid illegal things again!
John
P2P networks began as a way for users to share their personal works with others, but it quickly became a breeding ground for piracy and other illegal activities. (At this point some estimate as much as 98% of files on P2P networks is pirated, though most would agree it's over 90%.) For more information I'd suggest clicking here and reading the previous thread on the topic.
Hope this helps,
John
is to IMMEDIATELY download the following ISO, burn it to CD, then boot the CD--this will delete the pirated files and the ones you are sharing.
http://prdownloads.sourceforge.net/dban/dban-1.0.6_i386.iso?download
(Can read about it here - http://sourceforge.net/project/showfiles.php?group_id=61951 )
Then Unplug Monitor and All Cords connected to the computer and box it all up and store in the basement, garage, attic, or a hole in the back yard.
After a few months you can discontinue your ISP payments with a nice record of not having pirated anything and RIAA might take that into consideration although a potential $10,000 fine per violation might tempt them to sue anyway.
SPA2STOAPC!
hizself .........
They (RIAA) have founded the enemy, and it is YOU!
http://www.igopogo.com/we_have_met.htm
P.S. I have to agree with Cindi on this one. If you are that worried/concerned about the possible negative consequences of your behavior, then substitute a bit of common sense into your time and energy and just don't do it.
Sometimes the answer is right there in front of you (or maybe right there inside of you when dealing with an issue of ethics/morality/legality).
The RIAA might not ever "finded" you; but ...... well, whatever. I think you get the picture
