Does this mean the RIAA had finded me?

ISPs frown upon P2P not only because of the legal issues but also the strain it puts on their network. (P2P usage takes up more bandwidth than average websurfing.) Thus, they won't be happy with you. In addition, if you call and ask they'll know you're using P2P.



As to whether or not they give out your information, the answer is yes and no. They won't just hand out your personal information to anyone, but if the RIAA, MPAA, log your IP address while you're doing something illegal, they can get a warrent that demands your ISP relinquish the information so that they can sue you. Your ISP would then have no choice but to comply. You can research recent cases by checking out Yahoo News or the like and doing a quick search.



Basically:

1.) DO NOT use P2P services, period, for legal and security reasons.



2.) If you are currently performing illegal activities, STOP.



3.) If you performed illegal activities, PRAY your name isn't on the next list of lawsuits. (It's at 16,000 names and counting.)



4.) If you IP address was logged, they know what you did, have records of it, and thUS have a case. Wiping your hard drive is a good idea to remove the pirated materials and get rid of any malware that came with it, but you'll still be nailed to the wall based on what they already have! Thus, it's time to go back to #3. You should have thought of the consequences first, and if you do get a second chance, don't waste it by doing stupid illegal things again!



