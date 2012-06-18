Computer Help forum

Question

Does ready boost feature actually increase the speed

by jaychowdhury / June 18, 2012 10:55 PM PDT

Hi All,

need to knw tht if i put a 16GB pen drive & use it as a Ready Boost will i see a gud performance as against the current speed as my current configuration is 2GB DDR2 RAM, 1.83 Ghz Gigabyte Intel Processor..

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Does ready boost feature actually increase the speed
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Does ready boost feature actually increase the speed
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
With a 16 GB pen drive ...
by Kees_B Forum moderator / June 18, 2012 11:13 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
I doubt it
by Jimmy Greystone / June 19, 2012 12:17 AM PDT

I doubt it. You might see SOME improvement, but it wouldn't be anything to write home about. It's a situation of better than nothing, but not by a lot.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
NO.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 19, 2012 2:01 AM PDT

This one has many discussions out there and it does little on 2GB RAM machines. I've seen folk hope it would do more.

You would get a little more with 4GB ram is this is a 64 bit OS but I wonder if this is a netbook.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
My Rule Of Thumb
by KenHusveg / June 19, 2012 2:34 AM PDT

If all you really need is more RAM, ReadyBoost is not the ticket. ReadyBoost does not add RAM, it adds cache. Flash cache is faster than HD cache, so in theory it could help somewhat.

To use ReadyBoost your Flash Drive must not only be fast enough but efficient. For a handy throughput test use a program like, FlashBench [usbflashspeed.com].

My rule of thumb; use a Flash Drive 2x your current memory. For example, I use a 4GB Flash Drive on a older laptop with 2GB of memory. During setup Vista suggested using 3710MB.

Do I notice a difference on that machine? No.
I do know it's doing something; according to the log files it's averaging a Cache Hit Percentage around 65-70%.

FYI; I believe there is a 4GB limit using FlashBoost. Using a 16GB Flash drive would be a waste unless you designate 4GB to ReadyBoost and use the remaining 12GB for other uses.

If you need more information I've seen a "ReadyBoost Q&A" somewhere at MSDN.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
thank u
by jaychowdhury / June 19, 2012 3:39 PM PDT
In reply to: My Rule Of Thumb

thank u all for ur inputs....helps a lot i understanding the concept of readyboost...will surely try it out wit 4GB & give u'll a feed on wht happened...appreciate all...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.