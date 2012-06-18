Does ready boost feature actually increase the speed

being not very expensive (say 15 to 20 dollar) and being useful for other purposes if it doesn't work satisfactoily, why not try? I don't think, by the way, that 16 GB would have any advantages above 4 GB or 8 GB.
Be sure you buy one that's certified for use by Readyboost. It has to be fast enough or will be rejected. See http://www.zdnet.com/blog/bott/is-your-flash-drive-fast-enough-for-vistas-readyboost/186
Kees
Hi All,
need to knw tht if i put a 16GB pen drive & use it as a Ready Boost will i see a gud performance as against the current speed as my current configuration is 2GB DDR2 RAM, 1.83 Ghz Gigabyte Intel Processor..