Does my Canon MP730 need new driver?

by elainewest / November 3, 2005 1:41 PM PST

After switching from PC to Mac and hooking up my MP730 my prints all turn out at about 50% or smaller, jammed up into a corner of the letter size sheets. I've looked through all the preferences, print menus, etc to no avail. It happens everytime, no matter what the program is I'm printing from - Word, a Web page, Photoshop, etc. This never happened when hooked up to my PC.
I can't find drivers for the MP730 on Apple's site, so don't know what to do or whom to contact. Advice anyone?

9 total posts
First..
by jackintucson / November 4, 2005 6:27 AM PST

Is it Mac compatible? If so, go to the manufacturer's website and download the Mac drivers from there and install them. Evidently Mac "plug & play" didn't handle that model right.

and life goes on...

Jack

Canon MP730
by ddc1704 / November 21, 2005 5:47 AM PST

I have experienced exactly the same problem but not found a solution -- have you?
ddc1704

canon mp730 from windows to mac
by TERAT0GEN / May 22, 2006 8:12 PM PDT
In reply to: Canon MP730

i noticed your posting to "elaine" last year regarding a driver for canon MP730 when switching from windows to mac

i am consodering the same move & wondered if you found a solution?

mp730
by TERAT0GEN / May 22, 2006 8:04 PM PDT

i saw your posting about the mp730 driver when switching from pc to mac

i'm considering making the same switch & wondered if you found a solution

also, was the switch worthwhile?

MP 730 PC to MAC
by djjudi / June 3, 2006 1:38 PM PDT
In reply to: mp730

Hello, I have been using the MP 730 and tried to print from my mac yesterday and it appears not to work (as last posting stated, I get an output of 1/4 of the real size....

Just happend so wondering if anyone as found a solution?

With regards to the PC to MAC message, I have been the happiest man since I purchased the new MacBook Pro. It is an amazement every day, I wonder how I could ever switch back. You will rediscover your day at work. I spend 8 hours a day on it and it is like going to work in a a nice Mazzeratti...never crashes and can handle any doc. (the Entourage from Microsoft Office has many more feeatures than my old outlook 03....just amazing. Guys, Go for it. Mac rocks.

Hope someone has follow up on the MP730 issue with MAC.

Thanks!

Print on a MP730 to a Mac
by nerdron / July 18, 2006 1:48 PM PDT

If you have a Canon Multifunction MP730 and switched to a Mac, you can indeed print to it (but not fax/scan) by buying a copy of PrintFab

http://www.printfab.net/

At $100 it's not cheap, but it does a great job and works reliably.

Canon mp 730 GIVE ME A HELL YEAH!
by xsoulz / January 24, 2007 4:21 PM PST

DRIVERS
=================================================
MP730 MultiPASS Suite Ver. 5.05 (Windows Vista)
http://beta00.c-wss.com/inc/servlet/wwux.wwuc.filedownload.servlet.WWUCDownloadFromAkamaiServlet?absolutePath=/downloadFiles_inc/00111573EN0100/mp730mpsvst505en.exe


MultiPASS MP730 MultiPASS Suite Ver.500a for Windows XP
http://beta00.c-wss.com/inc/servlet/wwux.wwuc.filedownload.servlet.WWUCDownloadFromAkamaiServlet?absolutePath=/downloadFiles_inc/00104733EN0101/MP730MPSuite500a26Gb-01WINENHZ.exe

windows 2000
MultiPASS MP700/730 MP Driver Ver.500a for Windows 2000


http://beta00.c-wss.com/inc/servlet/wwux.wwuc.filedownload.servlet.WWUCDownloadFromAkamaiServlet?absolutePath=/downloadFiles_inc/00102598EN0101/MP700_730MPSuite500a26Gb-01WINENHZ.exe

MP Driver Ver. 5.0 Updater (Windows 2000)

http://beta00.c-wss.com/inc/servlet/wwux.wwuc.filedownload.servlet.WWUCDownloadFromAkamaiServlet?absolutePath=/downloadFiles_inc/00104796EN0102/mpd50ud2000en.exe


MultiPASS MP700/730 MP Driver Ver.500a for Windows 98/Me
supposedly 98/me

http://beta00.c-wss.com/inc/servlet/wwux.wwuc.filedownload.servlet.WWUCDownloadFromAkamaiServlet?absolutePath=/downloadFiles_inc/00102597EN0101/MP700_730MPSuite500a26Gb-01WINENHZ.exe

==========================
SOFTWARE
Easy-PhotoPrint Ver. 3.5.4 (Windows)

http://beta00.c-wss.com/inc/servlet/wwux.wwuc.filedownload.servlet.WWUCDownloadFromAkamaiServlet?absolutePath=/downloadFiles_inc/00106992EN0101/eppwin354en.exe
Easy-PhotoPrint Ver. 3.6.0 (Windows Vista)

http://beta00.c-wss.com/inc/servlet/wwux.wwuc.filedownload.servlet.WWUCDownloadFromAkamaiServlet?absolutePath=/downloadFiles_inc/00110527EN0103/eppwin360en.exe

Easy-LayoutPrint Ver. 1.0.0 (Windows Vista)

http://beta00.c-wss.com/inc/servlet/wwux.wwuc.filedownload.servlet.WWUCDownloadFromAkamaiServlet?absolutePath=/downloadFiles_inc/00112160EN0100/elpwin100en.exe

Easy-WebPrint Ver. 2.6.4 (Windows)

http://beta00.c-wss.com/inc/servlet/wwux.wwuc.filedownload.servlet.WWUCDownloadFromAkamaiServlet?absolutePath=/downloadFiles_inc/00099645EN0116/ewpwin264en.exe

MP Toolbox Ver. 4.1.1.0mp01 (Windows Vista)

http://beta00.c-wss.com/inc/servlet/wwux.wwuc.filedownload.servlet.WWUCDownloadFromAkamaiServlet?absolutePath=/downloadFiles_inc/00111594EN0100/MP700_730MPToolbox4110mp01WINEN.EXE

MultiPASS MP700/730 MP Toolbox Ver.4.1.1.0mp01 for Windows 98/2000/Me/XP

http://beta00.c-wss.com/inc/servlet/wwux.wwuc.filedownload.servlet.WWUCDownloadFromAkamaiServlet?absolutePath=/downloadFiles_inc/00057285EN0101/MP700_730MPToolbox4110mp01WINES.EXE

