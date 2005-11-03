Does my Canon MP730 need new driver?

Is it Mac compatible? If so, go to the manufacturer's website and download the Mac drivers from there and install them. Evidently Mac "plug & play" didn't handle that model right.
and life goes on...
Jack
After switching from PC to Mac and hooking up my MP730 my prints all turn out at about 50% or smaller, jammed up into a corner of the letter size sheets. I've looked through all the preferences, print menus, etc to no avail. It happens everytime, no matter what the program is I'm printing from - Word, a Web page, Photoshop, etc. This never happened when hooked up to my PC.
I can't find drivers for the MP730 on Apple's site, so don't know what to do or whom to contact. Advice anyone?