Does it matter if I have my 360 set to 1080i if my TV is 720

by Get_Shorty / September 25, 2007 3:02 PM PDT

I have my XBox 360 hooked up to my Pioneer PDP-5080 HDTV. In the settings for the 360 it asks what HDTV setting you want to use. I can go as high as 1080i without losing an image... but what does it matter if my TV is 720p and is probably downscaling it to 720p.

Is it better to have my HDTV do that or is it better for my just to have my 360 run 720p? Do you know what I mean? Does anyone know?

11 total posts
Collapse -
yes 1080 seting could be better
by gabereyes / September 26, 2007 2:58 AM PDT

you pioneer as a better scaler within the set, so if you send it more info it can scale it with more detail.

but you might want to try both ways and pick the one you like, sometimes 720 setting can be better and faster with movie objects, which could be very important in fast action shooting games.

good luck

Collapse -
Is that how it works?
by Get_Shorty / September 26, 2007 3:07 AM PDT

Send my TV a higher resolution than 720p and it'll scaling it down to 720p with more detail?

The same goes for my Samsung DVD-HD931, it has the option to play movies in either 480p, 720p or 1080i through a an HDMI cable (though the DVD player had a DVI port and am using an adapter). But DVDs don't seem to look any better on my HDTV than on my old Sony Wega CRT... it almost seems like it looks worse.

Collapse -
Well...
by stuntman_mike / September 26, 2007 4:51 AM PDT
In reply to: Is that how it works?

I won't go into an explanation of 720p vs 1080i here because a) I am pretty sure that you have an understanding of the difference and b) even if you didn't, there are articles on this site that could do a better job of explaning it then I could.

Having said that, the one over simplification that you need to understand is that 720p and 1080i are basically the same thing. Again, without going on some lengthy diatribe of the ins and outs of each, in general 1080i provides slightly more detail and 720p provides more stability in moving scenes.

If you had a 1080p TV, which more than likely upconverts a 1080i image to 1080p, then you would be better served in setting your TV to 1080i. In your case, with a 720p TV, you are probably best served with setting your TV 720p. Because of the fact that your TVs native res is 720p, it upscales or downscales every signal to fit its resolution, so the gain in higher res on still images using the 1080i setting will be minimal. You would like to have your moving scenes as steady as possible though.

Contrary to what the above poster said, you will not get anything extra out of downscaling a 1080i signal. Your TVs internal processing will upscale or downscale any signal to match the TVs native res. It will either do it properly or improperly, regardless of whether the signal is of a higher or equal resolution. If you send the TV a pristine 720p signal, and the TV has good internal processing, it will display the 720p signal exactly as it should. If you have a pristine 1080i signal fed to your TV, and the TVs internal processing is again good, it will display a perfect 720p image. Nothing more, nothing less.

If your TVs internal processing is not good, then you are SOL anyway lol.

In short, in most cases you best bet is to go with native res of your set. But it is hardly an exact science.

Collapse -
Actually 768p
by Get_Shorty / December 16, 2007 4:38 AM PST
In reply to: Well...

Well actually my PDP-5080 Pioneer HDTV is 768p and not 720p so if I send it a 1080i or 1080p signel and it downconverts to it native resolution (768p) it would be better than just sending it a 720p signal, correct?

Collapse -
Anyone?
by Get_Shorty / December 19, 2007 2:30 AM PST
In reply to: Actually 768p

Can anyone tell me if this is true? ^^^

Collapse -
I'll just believe it's true
by Get_Shorty / December 27, 2007 2:42 AM PST
In reply to: Anyone?

If no one tells me different I'll just believe it's true. Seems like it would be.

Collapse -
Yes but not sure using a HD upconvert DVD Player
by gabereyes / September 26, 2007 6:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Is that how it works?

I can tell you how it works with my setup, but not sure how it works with an HDMI hd upconvert DVD Player.

I have a Sony TV and a Pioneer Elite DVD player with component video only.

I can get progressive scan two ways, one way is using the TV Mode called DRC with has the setting Progressive, Auto, and Interlaced or I can turn on progressive mode on my dvd player and use pioneer mode pure cinema, and using this one is way better then using sony processing.

Here is what I would do knowing pioneer has a better processer then microsoft and Samsung, go into the menu of the TV and look for advance picture setting or pro setting and turn on pure cinema, now if you cannot get to it because it is locked out do to your DVD player or Xbox settings, change the res setting intell you can you may have to change the sources res to 1080i or 480i, if you have to turn the dvd player to 480i dont worry the picture should still look better, remember the DVD player is only getting 480i to start with, so the only diffrents is the TV is changing it to 720 or 768 Progrissive rather then the samsung DVD player.

give this a try and let me know what happens, judging the diffrents is a lot easier using a calibration disc that has a res test pattern, like DVE disc.

good luck

Collapse -
I can't tell
by Get_Shorty / September 28, 2007 3:42 AM PDT

It looks the same whether the DVD player upscales or the TV. Maybe it has to do with my TV picture settings. Darks are too dark and I lose detail in the shadows (veiewing Ocean's 12 during the robbery scenes that take place at night), also color looks saturated--again not as good looking as was on my old 32" WEGA TV (scenes like when Ocean's 12 is raising the house underwater with all the red and green scenes).

Do all HDTVs have this problem with DVDs? Can't wait til the HD-DVD and Blu-ray war is over... or there are more movies availble on these formats.

Collapse -
Sounds like...
by stuntman_mike / September 28, 2007 6:35 AM PDT
In reply to: I can't tell

your TV could stand a good calibration. I would suggest that you either get the TV calibrated if money allows or buy a calibration disc.

You could also go to the tips and tricks section for your set and see how CNet set their 5080. Their settings maybe after going into the service menu but it's worth a shot as well.

Collapse -
ok
by gabereyes / September 28, 2007 1:51 PM PDT
In reply to: I can't tell

well if you cant tell a diffrents I would still use the TV's upscaler.

as for the Dark detail aka Shadow detail find a THX DVD movie like star wars or over the hedge etc, they will have a test pattern in the special feature or setup area on the disc to help you setup the brightness level, also make sure your TV is on the optimum picture mode and to set the shadow detail adjust the brightness not the contrast setting constrast controls the white level of the picture and brightness controls the black level.

also the setting on the DVD input only apply to that input it will not affect the other inputs, so to set the inputs like cable or sat if you have a DVR pause it on a dark scene of a movie or show on a pure HD channel like HDnet or Discovery, do not use a movie channel like HBO or Showtime.

good luck

