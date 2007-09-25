Does it matter if I have my 360 set to 1080i if my TV is 720

I won't go into an explanation of 720p vs 1080i here because a) I am pretty sure that you have an understanding of the difference and b) even if you didn't, there are articles on this site that could do a better job of explaning it then I could.



Having said that, the one over simplification that you need to understand is that 720p and 1080i are basically the same thing. Again, without going on some lengthy diatribe of the ins and outs of each, in general 1080i provides slightly more detail and 720p provides more stability in moving scenes.



If you had a 1080p TV, which more than likely upconverts a 1080i image to 1080p, then you would be better served in setting your TV to 1080i. In your case, with a 720p TV, you are probably best served with setting your TV 720p. Because of the fact that your TVs native res is 720p, it upscales or downscales every signal to fit its resolution, so the gain in higher res on still images using the 1080i setting will be minimal. You would like to have your moving scenes as steady as possible though.



Contrary to what the above poster said, you will not get anything extra out of downscaling a 1080i signal. Your TVs internal processing will upscale or downscale any signal to match the TVs native res. It will either do it properly or improperly, regardless of whether the signal is of a higher or equal resolution. If you send the TV a pristine 720p signal, and the TV has good internal processing, it will display the 720p signal exactly as it should. If you have a pristine 1080i signal fed to your TV, and the TVs internal processing is again good, it will display a perfect 720p image. Nothing more, nothing less.



If your TVs internal processing is not good, then you are SOL anyway lol.



In short, in most cases you best bet is to go with native res of your set. But it is hardly an exact science.