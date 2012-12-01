You must know that a flash drive is nothing more than electronics in a small package. To protect itself, it has isolate diodes that keep possible surge or ESD damage from entering at least for awhile. This can be blown off or simply defeated. That said, anything after the ckt. is open to damage. Forgo the usual s/w fix, it's a h/w one that needs to be applied. Any build-in firmware that gets hosed isn't coming back. On top of that, the actual ram is hosed too. If you want the best USB tool I've used is HPUSBformater, google for it. I exclude any so-called rescue or recovery s/w these are to hopefully get data off.
I try this or that, but basically the USB flash drive is gone, don't waste your time. Its usually hopeless unless you have access to SMD equipment repairs.
I have a PNY Flash Driver Sold under the Name Ultra. I am unable to format this drive. When I insert it in my computer " Running Windows XP Pro Service Pack 3" I get an Autoplay Prompt that appears to be searching, but nothing is found. Then a Window is open for this Flash Drive. I can look at the Drive when I open My Computer and it displays this: ULTRA_4(M:). When I check Properties on this Drive I get: Used Space 0 bytes and Free Space 0 bytes. Type: Removable Disc and File System: FAT32. When I rightclick and choose Format and click on format, nothing Pops Up. I have opened a command prompt and run (M: /fs:ntfs) and I get this: The system can not find the file specified. So I run (M: /fs:fat32) and get the same results. Then I run: (format M: /fs:ntfs) and get: Insert new drive in M: and press ENTER when ready...Then I get this: "Cannot open volume for direct access." I have just about given up on this Flash Drive and except maybe it is damaged. But I am unwilling to give up. I think their is a fix somewhere. I have tried many other format programs but none seem to work. Any help would be much appreciated.