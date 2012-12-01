You must know that a flash drive is nothing more than electronics in a small package. To protect itself, it has isolate diodes that keep possible surge or ESD damage from entering at least for awhile. This can be blown off or simply defeated. That said, anything after the ckt. is open to damage. Forgo the usual s/w fix, it's a h/w one that needs to be applied. Any build-in firmware that gets hosed isn't coming back. On top of that, the actual ram is hosed too. If you want the best USB tool I've used is HPUSBformater, google for it. I exclude any so-called rescue or recovery s/w these are to hopefully get data off.

http://www.softpedia.com/get/System/Hard-Disk-Utils/HP-USB-Disk-Storage-Format-Tool.shtml

I try this or that, but basically the USB flash drive is gone, don't waste your time. Its usually hopeless unless you have access to SMD equipment repairs.

