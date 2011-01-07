Does Anyone Know Anything about " Speak-a-Message"??

Kim Kommando, the computer goddess, recommended this software. I downloaded it easily, but cannot figure how to use it in my email, after more than an hour of frustration. I can record a message but cannot attach it to my email. There is no way to contact them to get any help.
Hi out there!
I received some info. about speak-a-message.com today.
I have Windows Vista Home Premium.
My questions are:
Is it safe? Does it really work? How much space does it take up on my hard drive?
I'd like to use it, to "speak" messages to my Grandaughter.
PLEASE, I need help on this!
It looks neat, but I want to be sure!