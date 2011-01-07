Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

Does Anyone Know Anything about " Speak-a-Message"??

by midela / January 7, 2011 12:54 AM PST

Hi out there!

I received some info. about speak-a-message.com today.
I have Windows Vista Home Premium.
My questions are:
Is it safe? Does it really work? How much space does it take up on my hard drive?
I'd like to use it, to "speak" messages to my Grandaughter.
PLEASE, I need help on this!
It looks neat, but I want to be sure!

3 total posts
Collapse -
Speak-a message
by RSPASP1 / January 7, 2011 1:39 AM PST

Kim Kommando, the computer goddess, recommended this software. I downloaded it easily, but cannot figure how to use it in my email, after more than an hour of frustration. I can record a message but cannot attach it to my email. There is no way to contact them to get any help.

Collapse -
Strange
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 7, 2011 1:49 AM PST

I went to their web site at http://speak-a-message.com/en/index.html and clicked on their "Forums" link. Got taken to another page, in German. There's an option to select English but it doesn't work. In fact, none of the links on that page work.

But the central Mosaik works. Click anywhere and you see images of 'fans'.

It's sad because it seems a useful bit of software, but it always concerns me when the 'web site' fails.

Mark

