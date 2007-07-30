Does anybody have the $150 dollars laptop yet?

Thread display:
Frankly it is too good to be true, if you can call it that..
The One Laptop Per Child Organization or (OLPC) developed the originally $100 laptop for use by children in under developed and/or developing nations. The original idea was that computers are tools and everyone should have the same oppurtunity to use these tools, like those in developed nations. Soon the $100 laptop became the $175 laptop.
And it is not available for consumer purchase only for mass consumption by governements. In honest opinion the idea behind the project is wonderful but for practical every day use like you are seeking the laptop is just two underpowered. But if you are still in the market for a cheap laptop, CNET has just completed a review for a laptop priced at $150 it is called the Medison Celebrity Laptop. Although this laptop is a bit more powerful then the OLPC and is available for consumer purchase, it is too under powered to run Windows. Good Luck
Yeah, I am thinking about getting the medison celebrity
by
wicksey
July 31, 2007 3:53 PM PDT
I am just waiting for a review on the medison laptop. If it is at least 7.5 then i am highly getting one. Thanks for the heads up.
Nice Just Remember...
It isn't pwerful enough to run Windows, that may or may not be a problem for you.
Can't run windows?
by
jmhal
August 1, 2007 7:18 AM PDT
Not sure why the Medison Celebrity Laptop couldn't run windows?
Vista, no; but it can definitely run xp (won't break speed records,but will run).
Although if your going for the cheapest laptop, why waste the money on a copy of windows when with those specs anything you are going to be doing with windows can be done on Fedora.
They may be thinking of the other 150 buck laptop.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
July 31, 2007 12:09 AM PDT
To drive the price that low as the designer I would put the ram on the mainboard to save paying for the sockets. Same for the CPU and such.
Be sure someone dissects this before you buy it?
Bob
It also has it's own operating system.
Sorry here's the LINK to that other laptop.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
July 31, 2007 2:39 AM PDT
Here is a link to Asus
I did a google search on that
laptop and people believe it's a hoax. They are linking it to the Clevo M540V. Clevo is the ODM for Sager.
yeah, just waiting for a review on it before buying
by
wicksey
July 31, 2007 3:54 PM PDT
Same specs as my current laptop
by
Howlleo
August 1, 2007 3:01 AM PDT
The Medison Celebrity has the same specs as my three year old Dell klunker, which was $800 on sale when I bought it.
The only difference is that my Celeron is a 2.4 Ghz. How much of a difference do you suppose that will make?
As a home user and non-gamer, it serves me ok, and if I have no reason to love it, I have no reason to hate it. The RAM is a bit short, but that's because I'm running malware detection programs, which I wouldn't need in Linux.
In short - if the processor difference isn't huge and if there's no humongous change in software expected in the near future, I'd see no reason not to get the Celebrity.
thanks for the reply. I will keep that in mind.
by
wicksey
August 1, 2007 4:21 PM PDT
Laptop
by
Melorek
August 3, 2007 5:58 PM PDT
There is the Medison Celebrity ($150) and the Eee PC($200?)
I believe that you are talking about the Medison Celebrity which nobody has yet.
You can get lots of good information on it here
If it is the Eee PC I recommend looking here
EEE PC
by
Howlleo
August 5, 2007 4:06 AM PDT
the Eee PC doesn't seem like a full fledged PC. That is, if the reviews are anything to go by, it's more of a large-scale palm pilot than a laptop. It wouldn't have the functionability that I'd need in a laptop.
RE: EEE PC
by
aln298
August 5, 2007 11:48 AM PDT
Granted, there will always be limitations on budget concious devices, but keep in mind that the EEE pc is roughly 1/4 of the price of a regular laptop. I can put up for compromises under those circumstances.
I don't think anyone does yet... But they'll come soon.
by
aln298
August 4, 2007 1:45 AM PDT
Medison's CEO, Valdi Ivancic has provided a delivery guarantee on their website:
"There is no need for people to worry about not getting the laptop delivered. If we don?t deliver the laptop within 3 months after placing the purchase order, we will give you your money back. This way we want to make clear that Medison is not a scam company as some individuals have been spreading around the word on the communities. We are a serious company and we are here to stay!?
This, and other information I have read from Medison leads me to the conclusion that they don't have vast amount of units available for immediate delivery. They will probably be built as the orders come in (a-la-Dell style), which makes perfect sense since the company should be on a budget if they want to co-exist for the long term.
wow in 3 months they'll return your money
There's a website set up by the ceo claiming if you don't receive your laptop your money will be returned. In 3 months your money will possibly be gone since no one seems to have even seen this 150 dollar laptop. Just because there is a website claiming to return your money doesn't mean it'll happen. I'll wait till others get their laptops to make sure its not another nigerian scam.
Don't shoot the messenger
by
aln298
August 4, 2007 10:30 AM PDT
Your apprehension is shared by a lot of people including me. I'm eyeing this computer for my son who is in elementary school and doesn't need anything fancy. However, I will not purchase an unit until I hear back from others who have already purchased it. However, if this was really a scam, you would figure that the alleged criminals would be interested in getting more than $150 a pop, and second, very rarely would an alleged criminal be as readily available to the general public by making their e-mail and phone numbers known.
Did you see Tommy Boy the movie.
The only REAL gaurantee is to actaully see the product out there. What someone says on a website doesn't mean much until somebody actually get the pc.
RE: Did you see Tommy Boy the movie.
by
aln298
August 4, 2007 10:45 AM PDT
phone number no longer exists
according to that very small website there is no phone service they claim cause of high volume calls. makes you wonder if its not from all the people wondering where their laptops are or their money is.