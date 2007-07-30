Laptops forum

General discussion

Does anybody have the $150 dollars laptop yet?

by wicksey / July 30, 2007 10:57 AM PDT

I saw the news on this laptop a couple of times and I was wondering if anybody has ordered theirs and used one. Honestly speaking, I just wanted to know if it is reliable. Although the specs does not compare to today's modern laptop, I think it sounds reasonably acceptable as a good laptop. I mean, it would only cost me about 150 more dollars just to add a one gig ram and a 120gig hdd. Anybody have any inputs on this, or is it just too good to be true?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Does anybody have the $150 dollars laptop yet?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Does anybody have the $150 dollars laptop yet?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
23 total posts
Collapse -
Frankly it is too good to be true, if you can call it that..
by StargateFan / July 30, 2007 2:06 PM PDT

The One Laptop Per Child Organization or (OLPC) developed the originally $100 laptop for use by children in under developed and/or developing nations. The original idea was that computers are tools and everyone should have the same oppurtunity to use these tools, like those in developed nations. Soon the $100 laptop became the $175 laptop.

And it is not available for consumer purchase only for mass consumption by governements. In honest opinion the idea behind the project is wonderful but for practical every day use like you are seeking the laptop is just two underpowered. But if you are still in the market for a cheap laptop, CNET has just completed a review for a laptop priced at $150 it is called the Medison Celebrity Laptop. Although this laptop is a bit more powerful then the OLPC and is available for consumer purchase, it is too under powered to run Windows. Good Luck

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yeah, I am thinking about getting the medison celebrity
by wicksey / July 31, 2007 3:53 PM PDT

I am just waiting for a review on the medison laptop. If it is at least 7.5 then i am highly getting one. Thanks for the heads up.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Nice Just Remember...
by StargateFan / August 1, 2007 2:28 AM PDT

It isn't pwerful enough to run Windows, that may or may not be a problem for you.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Can't run windows?
by jmhal / August 1, 2007 7:18 AM PDT
In reply to: Nice Just Remember...

Not sure why the Medison Celebrity Laptop couldn't run windows?
Vista, no; but it can definitely run xp (won't break speed records,but will run).
Although if your going for the cheapest laptop, why waste the money on a copy of windows when with those specs anything you are going to be doing with windows can be done on Fedora.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
They may be thinking of the other 150 buck laptop.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 31, 2007 12:09 AM PDT

To drive the price that low as the designer I would put the ram on the mainboard to save paying for the sockets. Same for the CPU and such.

Be sure someone dissects this before you buy it?

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It also has it's own operating system.
by orlbuckeye / July 31, 2007 1:52 AM PDT

The laptop is an Asus.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sorry here's the LINK to that other laptop.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 31, 2007 2:39 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Here is a link to Asus
by orlbuckeye / July 31, 2007 3:31 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I did a google search on that
by orlbuckeye / July 31, 2007 3:41 AM PDT
In reply to: Here is a link to Asus

laptop and people believe it's a hoax. They are linking it to the Clevo M540V. Clevo is the ODM for Sager.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) yeah, just waiting for a review on it before buying
by wicksey / July 31, 2007 3:54 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Same specs as my current laptop
by Howlleo / August 1, 2007 3:01 AM PDT

The Medison Celebrity has the same specs as my three year old Dell klunker, which was $800 on sale when I bought it.

The only difference is that my Celeron is a 2.4 Ghz. How much of a difference do you suppose that will make?

As a home user and non-gamer, it serves me ok, and if I have no reason to love it, I have no reason to hate it. The RAM is a bit short, but that's because I'm running malware detection programs, which I wouldn't need in Linux.

In short - if the processor difference isn't huge and if there's no humongous change in software expected in the near future, I'd see no reason not to get the Celebrity.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) thanks for the reply. I will keep that in mind.
by wicksey / August 1, 2007 4:21 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Laptop
by Melorek / August 3, 2007 5:58 PM PDT

There is the Medison Celebrity ($150) and the Eee PC($200?)

I believe that you are talking about the Medison Celebrity which nobody has yet.
You can get lots of good information on it here


If it is the Eee PC I recommend looking here

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
EEE PC
by Howlleo / August 5, 2007 4:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Laptop

the Eee PC doesn't seem like a full fledged PC. That is, if the reviews are anything to go by, it's more of a large-scale palm pilot than a laptop. It wouldn't have the functionability that I'd need in a laptop.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
RE: EEE PC
by aln298 / August 5, 2007 11:48 AM PDT
In reply to: EEE PC

Granted, there will always be limitations on budget concious devices, but keep in mind that the EEE pc is roughly 1/4 of the price of a regular laptop. I can put up for compromises under those circumstances.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I don't think anyone does yet... But they'll come soon.
by aln298 / August 4, 2007 1:45 AM PDT

Medison's CEO, Valdi Ivancic has provided a delivery guarantee on their website:

"There is no need for people to worry about not getting the laptop delivered. If we don?t deliver the laptop within 3 months after placing the purchase order, we will give you your money back. This way we want to make clear that Medison is not a scam company as some individuals have been spreading around the word on the communities. We are a serious company and we are here to stay!?

This, and other information I have read from Medison leads me to the conclusion that they don't have vast amount of units available for immediate delivery. They will probably be built as the orders come in (a-la-Dell style), which makes perfect sense since the company should be on a budget if they want to co-exist for the long term.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
wow in 3 months they'll return your money
by beastmaster47 / August 4, 2007 7:53 AM PDT

There's a website set up by the ceo claiming if you don't receive your laptop your money will be returned. In 3 months your money will possibly be gone since no one seems to have even seen this 150 dollar laptop. Just because there is a website claiming to return your money doesn't mean it'll happen. I'll wait till others get their laptops to make sure its not another nigerian scam.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Don't shoot the messenger
by aln298 / August 4, 2007 10:30 AM PDT

Your apprehension is shared by a lot of people including me. I'm eyeing this computer for my son who is in elementary school and doesn't need anything fancy. However, I will not purchase an unit until I hear back from others who have already purchased it. However, if this was really a scam, you would figure that the alleged criminals would be interested in getting more than $150 a pop, and second, very rarely would an alleged criminal be as readily available to the general public by making their e-mail and phone numbers known.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Did you see Tommy Boy the movie.
by orlbuckeye / August 4, 2007 10:18 AM PDT

The only REAL gaurantee is to actaully see the product out there. What someone says on a website doesn't mean much until somebody actually get the pc.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
RE: Did you see Tommy Boy the movie.
by aln298 / August 4, 2007 10:45 AM PDT

Point taken and shared.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
phone number no longer exists
by beastmaster47 / August 5, 2007 9:30 AM PDT
In reply to: Their

according to that very small website there is no phone service they claim cause of high volume calls. makes you wonder if its not from all the people wondering where their laptops are or their money is.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Laptops forum 23 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.