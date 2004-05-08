I'll supply a link at the end, but I eject all that Spybot, Adware, Cwshredder and Housecall flag in their default configurations.
Read about parasites at http://www.doxdesk.com/parasite/
Just wondering if I could get some advice. I have had the sasserB worm and its been removed completly now but whilst looking in my hp/bin folder I have noticed some programs that look very dodgy.
I will name them as follows with product description.
f - in german
Fondlewindow - Key Concepts inc
HPBI - This is a file
KillWind - Mission Critical sosftware solutions
Locale! - Locale! windows 95 locale
ProcessLogger - Exciting windows process logging technology
Pwrmgt - PWRMGT
Recurse -
Sleep - Sleep! windows 95 sleep
Spawn - Spawn! windows millenium spawn
Terminator - The ruthless killer of windows - Key Concepts inc
CleanRec - Use it wisely
Cloaker - Cloaker
DM - ksdhkhdhs
Autorun - Autorun.EXE appliation
Fullscreen - a funny complication of bytes
Progress - Progress bauble
When you click on properties of these files some have smiley faces, some warn the user to be careful, use at your own risk and some say this is funny.
I have placed these in my recycle bin and I haven't run any. Just wondering if anyone knows what these are. I still have some strange looking ones in my c:\hp\bin but these have no write up or comments so I don't know if I should delete these.
I have a firewall and antiviruses and these haven't found anything and I update every day.
Just wondering if anyone has some advice cause my last resort is *.* and I don't want to lose some of the things I have on this one.