Just wondering if I could get some advice. I have had the sasserB worm and its been removed completly now but whilst looking in my hp/bin folder I have noticed some programs that look very dodgy.

I will name them as follows with product description.



f - in german

Fondlewindow - Key Concepts inc

HPBI - This is a file

KillWind - Mission Critical sosftware solutions

Locale! - Locale! windows 95 locale

ProcessLogger - Exciting windows process logging technology

Pwrmgt - PWRMGT

Recurse -

Sleep - Sleep! windows 95 sleep

Spawn - Spawn! windows millenium spawn

Terminator - The ruthless killer of windows - Key Concepts inc

CleanRec - Use it wisely

Cloaker - Cloaker

DM - ksdhkhdhs

Autorun - Autorun.EXE appliation

Fullscreen - a funny complication of bytes

Progress - Progress bauble



When you click on properties of these files some have smiley faces, some warn the user to be careful, use at your own risk and some say this is funny.



I have placed these in my recycle bin and I haven't run any. Just wondering if anyone knows what these are. I still have some strange looking ones in my c:\hp\bin but these have no write up or comments so I don't know if I should delete these.

I have a firewall and antiviruses and these haven't found anything and I update every day.



Just wondering if anyone has some advice cause my last resort is *.* and I don't want to lose some of the things I have on this one.