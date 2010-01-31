Document icons went "generic" in Vista

I'm having a problem with some of my document icons appearing as the "generic" icon rather than the program-specific icon that indicates what program created them.



This occurs for all of my MS Office documents and Acrobat Reader PDF files. It does not happen for MP3 files.



The problem started a couple days ago following a botched System Restore to fix another issue. SR froze for about an hour in the "Initializing" stage, at which point I did a hard reset.



Here's a rundown of what I've tried already. Nothing has worked.

1) Deleted iconcache.db from AppData/Local and restarted.

2) Restarted in safe mode and then in normal mode.

3) Changed the screen resolution to 16-bit and back to 32-bit.

4) Ran a few spyware scanners: Malwarebytes, Spybot, Adaware

5) Tried right-clicking on individual files and associating them with MS Word, Acrobat, etc.

6) Doing another system restore to "fix" the original aborted System Restore, but this one had to be aborted as well

7) Did plenty of Googling, which turned up nothing beyond the above fixes



System specs: HP Pavilion 6700 notebook, Vista Home Premium 32-bit. (Someone please let me know if this isn't sufficient "system info" in general for this board - I will provide more next time)