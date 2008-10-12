Do you think Obama is ?Moderate????

Thread display:
Your citations notwirhstanding, Yes.
by
Ziks511
/
October 12, 2008 10:57 PM PDT
Collapse -
What does that show?
by
JP Bill
/
October 12, 2008 11:00 PM PDT
Democrats are more concerned about Civil Liberties than Republicans?
Are you concerned about YOUR Civil Liberties?
Whatever the government does is OK by you?
We're from the government, we're here to help you.
Collapse -
Obviously not...
Sanders used to call himself a Socialist when he was mayor of Burlington, but changed it to Independent (better for running for Congress).
Obama is at least a socialist if not an outright commie. Of course it's not told to us.
Collapse -
Seriously?
Who, in your opinion would be too far left? Any Senator at all, or are they all moderate or right wing?
Collapse -
Yes.
Frankly, EdH, I am turned off by all of this left and right business.
When any side of the aisle doesn;'t vote their way, the vote is labeled "lberal" or "conservative", which is not true most of the time, . Most of the time there are votes only along party lines or pro or anti sitting administration --- just making a statement
They have made liberal and conservation curse words. Liberal= socialist=communist. Conservative= fascist=nazi. Far-left and Far-right elements have really hurt both parties, but both are in the minority of both parties. However, they are controlling what appears on the internet and some radio in too much of a degree. They have no clue what being a true Republican is. They should look to the House Republican leader for the example of what one is,
Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
Collapse -
You dodged the question...
Who is more of a leftist than Obama? Frankly, if you think he is a moderate you have not been paying attention. He is not. Not even close.
Collapse -
Then don't ask me.
I gave you my answer.
He is not far-left. He is not far-right. Thus he is moderate.
My senators and congressmen are fairly moderate.
it behooves the voters in the other 49 to decide where theirs rank.
You always have the same answer when you don't get the answer you are looking for, or you just want to stir the pot.
Don't you have any other interests in this world than scouring the internet for anti-whomever to post here? Scanning this board for certain members to go after? Certain topics to turn into controversy?
Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
Collapse -
I asked who in the Senate is more liberal?
You didn't answer. The answer is no one. He is the most liberal Senator. That is a fact. Sorry.
"He is not far-left." Yes, he is.
Not stirring the pot. Just wanted an answer. I am rather puzzled and offended by your personal attack. It seems putting down members who have an opinion different from yours has become common for the Mods these days.
What my interests are is really none of your business, is it? As a matter of fact I have a lot of interests that have nothing at all to do with SE.
Collapse -
Obama is not even close to moderate.
by
Kiddpeat
/
October 14, 2008 2:50 AM PDT
I think your measurement scale is out of kilter.
Collapse -
Spot on, Angeline. Rob
by
Ziks511
/
October 13, 2008 6:41 AM PDT
Collapse -
If you think he's moderate.....
by
C1ay
/
October 13, 2008 2:24 AM PDT
...could you tell us whom you think is further left than he?
Collapse -
Impossible.
Your definition , or perception, if you will, of "liberal" may be totally different than mine.
It could also vary from issue to issue.... a vote on this, a vote on that , and why this or that vote was yea or nay. Was there a good reason for the yea? A good reason for the nay? Some of those bills are so amended they bear no resemblance with their original purpose. Say a water bill could end up being more about sand, but the political opponent would say he or she voted against water.
When Civics and American Government were taught in my high school those labels weren't on the final exam. I don't recall Ike using them in his campaign speeches the first time I voted. If he did, they weren't used like cuss words.
As I said earlier, I keep track of my own senators and representatives, and I think it i up to voters in each state to do their own. I notice when one from another state seems to take a leadership role, but other wise, how would I know what sort of job your guys are doing for you?
Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
Collapse -
The definitions are fairly well known and agreed on.
It's not a matter of perception. The words have meanings.
Some people in the Senate are more liberal than others. Obama is counted as the MOST liberal in the Senate by most standards. I can't think of any accepted standard in the world by which he can be considered a moderate.
Collapse -
Please let us know.
by
Dan McC
/
October 14, 2008 5:40 AM PDT
What definitions do you use for liberal, conservative, and moderate.
Thanks,
Dan
Collapse -
I got the reply I expected.
by
Dan McC
/
October 14, 2008 7:39 AM PDT
Collapse -
I didn't see your post...
but since You've decided to be snarky and offensive (AGAIN), you got the answer you deserve.
Collapse -
Yeah. OK.
by
Dan McC
/
October 14, 2008 12:10 PM PDT
Collapse -
You first.
by
Kiddpeat
/
October 14, 2008 1:23 PM PDT
Collapse -
The words have meanings.
by
JP Bill
/
October 14, 2008 5:45 AM PDT
like humor?
Always room for interpretation.
Collapse -
Very few think that a tragedy is a comedy.
See the diff?
Thinking an extreme liberal is a moderate is just incorrect.
Collapse -
The question was
by
JP Bill
/
October 14, 2008 6:43 AM PDT
Do you think Obama is ?Moderate????
People said
"Yes"
They were told
"WRONG"
You ask someone their opinon then you call them wrong.
An opinion can never be wrong, you may not agree with it
But it is not wrong.
Collapse -
No
Opinions can be wrong and are all the time. At one time many were of the opinion that the sun circled the Earth. They were wrong.
Many people have opinions that are dead wrong,. If someone is a liberal, that is a matter of fact, no matter what someone's opinion is.
So, your opinion, expressed above, is wrong.
Collapse -
by
JP Bill
/
October 14, 2008 12:45 PM PDT
A belief or conclusion held with confidence but not substantiated by positive knowledge or proof:
Collapse -
Ummm..that makes MY point, yes?
Collapse -
No!
by
JP Bill
/
October 15, 2008 3:08 AM PDT
Collapse -
But tragi-comic is a word in the dictionary
by
Ziks511
/
October 14, 2008 10:10 PM PDT
and there are plays and films that fall into that category.
Rob
Collapse -
Indeed there are.
by
Kiddpeat
/
October 15, 2008 9:11 AM PDT
Collapse -
Angeline is right. Understandings of labels are more in the
by
Ziks511
/
October 14, 2008 10:03 PM PDT
eye of the beholder than broadly agreed upon. Joe Lieberman was once a Democrat, does that make him liberal?
Conservative Republicans since Goldwater have insisted that their definitions are the only definitions and have used the concept of "liberal" as a club to beat on people they don't like. Certainly as someone who identifies himself as a Democrat and a liberal, the definitions I have read here and in Conservative journals and websites are unrecognizable to me, and certainly don't represent my feelings or positions. Additionally, those conservative definitions don't apply to other countries. The 2 political parties in the United States have an unusually broad spectrum of adherents, meaning that you can have Lieberman and Barney Frank in the same party.
I'd be happy to see an analysis of voting patterns candidate by candidate with an analysis of whether that makes somebody liberal or conservative, but not from a partisan source.
Rob
Collapse -
I guess that means that Angeline cannot say that Obama
by
Kiddpeat
/
October 16, 2008 9:15 AM PDT
is a moderate. She simply cannot say what he is. It's interesting that a man who believes in socialism is running from the word "liberal".
