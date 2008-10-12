Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Do you think Obama is ?Moderate????

by critic411 / October 12, 2008 10:33 PM PDT

Not likely !!

http://www.stoptheaclu.com/archives/2008/10/12/obama-has-82-lifetime-score-on-aclu-scorecard/

If you want to know exactly how far left a candidate is, just take a look at their ACLU scorecard. The ACLU scores the entire Senate and House every year based on the issues they think most important. Obama didn?t beat his VP pick Joe Biden?s 91%, but he didn?t do bad for a first term Senator with an 82% lifetime score. If he would have actually vote more than just ?present? his score would be higher. The only issue he voted against that the ACLU wanted him to vote for was the FISA Amendments Act of 2008 in which he had to do some pandering.


Also, not very moderate if you can be to the left of Bernie Sanders:

http://nj.nationaljournal.com/voteratings/

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Do you think Obama is ?Moderate????
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Do you think Obama is ?Moderate????
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
46 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Collapse -
(NT) Your citations notwirhstanding, Yes.
by Ziks511 / October 12, 2008 10:57 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What does that show?
by JP Bill / October 12, 2008 11:00 PM PDT

Democrats are more concerned about Civil Liberties than Republicans?

Are you concerned about YOUR Civil Liberties?

Whatever the government does is OK by you?

We're from the government, we're here to help you.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Obviously not...
by EdHannigan / October 12, 2008 11:01 PM PDT

Sanders used to call himself a Socialist when he was mayor of Burlington, but changed it to Independent (better for running for Congress).

Obama is at least a socialist if not an outright commie. Of course it's not told to us.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Yes.
by Angeline Booher / October 12, 2008 11:47 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Seriously?
by EdHannigan / October 12, 2008 11:52 PM PDT
In reply to: Yes.

Who, in your opinion would be too far left? Any Senator at all, or are they all moderate or right wing?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yes.
by Angeline Booher / October 13, 2008 12:32 AM PDT
In reply to: Seriously?

Frankly, EdH, I am turned off by all of this left and right business.

When any side of the aisle doesn;'t vote their way, the vote is labeled "lberal" or "conservative", which is not true most of the time, . Most of the time there are votes only along party lines or pro or anti sitting administration --- just making a statement

They have made liberal and conservation curse words. Liberal= socialist=communist. Conservative= fascist=nazi. Far-left and Far-right elements have really hurt both parties, but both are in the minority of both parties. However, they are controlling what appears on the internet and some radio in too much of a degree. They have no clue what being a true Republican is. They should look to the House Republican leader for the example of what one is,

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You dodged the question...
by EdHannigan / October 13, 2008 12:36 AM PDT
In reply to: Yes.

Who is more of a leftist than Obama? Frankly, if you think he is a moderate you have not been paying attention. He is not. Not even close.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Then don't ask me.
by Angeline Booher / October 13, 2008 12:48 AM PDT

I gave you my answer.

He is not far-left. He is not far-right. Thus he is moderate.

My senators and congressmen are fairly moderate.

it behooves the voters in the other 49 to decide where theirs rank.

You always have the same answer when you don't get the answer you are looking for, or you just want to stir the pot.

Don't you have any other interests in this world than scouring the internet for anti-whomever to post here? Scanning this board for certain members to go after? Certain topics to turn into controversy?

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I asked who in the Senate is more liberal?
by EdHannigan / October 13, 2008 1:28 AM PDT
In reply to: Then don't ask me.

You didn't answer. The answer is no one. He is the most liberal Senator. That is a fact. Sorry.

"He is not far-left." Yes, he is.

Not stirring the pot. Just wanted an answer. I am rather puzzled and offended by your personal attack. It seems putting down members who have an opinion different from yours has become common for the Mods these days.

What my interests are is really none of your business, is it? As a matter of fact I have a lot of interests that have nothing at all to do with SE.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Obama is not even close to moderate.
by Kiddpeat / October 14, 2008 2:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Then don't ask me.

I think your measurement scale is out of kilter.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Spot on, Angeline. Rob
by Ziks511 / October 13, 2008 6:41 AM PDT
In reply to: Yes.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If you think he's moderate.....
by C1ay / October 13, 2008 2:24 AM PDT
In reply to: Yes.

...could you tell us whom you think is further left than he?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Impossible.
by Angeline Booher / October 14, 2008 4:12 AM PDT

Your definition , or perception, if you will, of "liberal" may be totally different than mine.

It could also vary from issue to issue.... a vote on this, a vote on that , and why this or that vote was yea or nay. Was there a good reason for the yea? A good reason for the nay? Some of those bills are so amended they bear no resemblance with their original purpose. Say a water bill could end up being more about sand, but the political opponent would say he or she voted against water.

When Civics and American Government were taught in my high school those labels weren't on the final exam. I don't recall Ike using them in his campaign speeches the first time I voted. If he did, they weren't used like cuss words.

As I said earlier, I keep track of my own senators and representatives, and I think it i up to voters in each state to do their own. I notice when one from another state seems to take a leadership role, but other wise, how would I know what sort of job your guys are doing for you?

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The definitions are fairly well known and agreed on.
by EdHannigan / October 14, 2008 4:56 AM PDT
In reply to: Impossible.

It's not a matter of perception. The words have meanings.

Some people in the Senate are more liberal than others. Obama is counted as the MOST liberal in the Senate by most standards. I can't think of any accepted standard in the world by which he can be considered a moderate.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Please let us know.
by Dan McC / October 14, 2008 5:40 AM PDT

What definitions do you use for liberal, conservative, and moderate.

Thanks,

Dan

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) I got the reply I expected.
by Dan McC / October 14, 2008 7:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Please let us know.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I didn't see your post...
by EdHannigan / October 14, 2008 7:45 AM PDT

but since You've decided to be snarky and offensive (AGAIN), you got the answer you deserve.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Yeah. OK.
by Dan McC / October 14, 2008 12:10 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You first.
by Kiddpeat / October 14, 2008 1:23 PM PDT
In reply to: Please let us know.

Please enlighten us.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The words have meanings.
by JP Bill / October 14, 2008 5:45 AM PDT

like humor?

Always room for interpretation.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Very few think that a tragedy is a comedy.
by EdHannigan / October 14, 2008 6:33 AM PDT

See the diff?

Thinking an extreme liberal is a moderate is just incorrect.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The question was
by JP Bill / October 14, 2008 6:43 AM PDT
Do you think Obama is ?Moderate????

People said

"Yes"

They were told

"WRONG"

You ask someone their opinon then you call them wrong.

An opinion can never be wrong, you may not agree with it

But it is not wrong.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No
by EdHannigan / October 14, 2008 12:27 PM PDT
In reply to: The question was

Opinions can be wrong and are all the time. At one time many were of the opinion that the sun circled the Earth. They were wrong.

Many people have opinions that are dead wrong,. If someone is a liberal, that is a matter of fact, no matter what someone's opinion is.

So, your opinion, expressed above, is wrong.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
.
by JP Bill / October 14, 2008 12:45 PM PDT
In reply to: No

A belief or conclusion held with confidence but not substantiated by positive knowledge or proof:

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ummm..that makes MY point, yes?
by EdHannigan / October 14, 2008 9:02 PM PDT
In reply to: .

-chuckle-

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) No!
by JP Bill / October 15, 2008 3:08 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
But tragi-comic is a word in the dictionary
by Ziks511 / October 14, 2008 10:10 PM PDT

and there are plays and films that fall into that category.

Rob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Indeed there are.
by Kiddpeat / October 15, 2008 9:11 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Angeline is right. Understandings of labels are more in the
by Ziks511 / October 14, 2008 10:03 PM PDT

eye of the beholder than broadly agreed upon. Joe Lieberman was once a Democrat, does that make him liberal?

Conservative Republicans since Goldwater have insisted that their definitions are the only definitions and have used the concept of "liberal" as a club to beat on people they don't like. Certainly as someone who identifies himself as a Democrat and a liberal, the definitions I have read here and in Conservative journals and websites are unrecognizable to me, and certainly don't represent my feelings or positions. Additionally, those conservative definitions don't apply to other countries. The 2 political parties in the United States have an unusually broad spectrum of adherents, meaning that you can have Lieberman and Barney Frank in the same party.

I'd be happy to see an analysis of voting patterns candidate by candidate with an analysis of whether that makes somebody liberal or conservative, but not from a partisan source.

Rob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I guess that means that Angeline cannot say that Obama
by Kiddpeat / October 16, 2008 9:15 AM PDT

is a moderate. She simply cannot say what he is. It's interesting that a man who believes in socialism is running from the word "liberal".

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 46 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.