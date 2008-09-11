Do you remember.......

Buck Jones was a hero in his own way- died trying to save others from a fire in a crowded night club.
A quibble: Ben Johnson is listed with the "co-stars"- read "sidekick"- but he deserves to be with the first rank. He was a genuine cowboy first, All Around Cowboy winner on the pro circuit, then a stunt man, then an Oscar-winning actor. His part in Shane was an integral part of the story (contrast with Palance's character), and I never saw him cheat on his acting, even in a throwaway part on a TV western.
This is probably before your time for most of you.......
But, can anyone remember the "Double Header Shoot Em Up"
on Saturday afternoon. Where 25 cents got your ticket; a bag
of pop corn, and during intermission they raffled off gifts using
your ticket stub.
A bit of nostalgia, if you can. Otherwise this from the "olden days":
http://www.oldfortyfives.com/thoseoldwesterns.htm