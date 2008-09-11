Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Do you remember.......

by Mac McMullen / September 11, 2008 1:33 PM PDT

This is probably before your time for most of you.......

But, can anyone remember the "Double Header Shoot Em Up"
on Saturday afternoon. Where 25 cents got your ticket; a bag
of pop corn, and during intermission they raffled off gifts using
your ticket stub.

A bit of nostalgia, if you can. Otherwise this from the "olden days":

http://www.oldfortyfives.com/thoseoldwesterns.htm

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Do you remember.......
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Do you remember.......
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Very interesting.
by drpruner / September 11, 2008 3:11 PM PDT
In reply to: Do you remember.......

Buck Jones was a hero in his own way- died trying to save others from a fire in a crowded night club.
A quibble: Ben Johnson is listed with the "co-stars"- read "sidekick"- but he deserves to be with the first rank. He was a genuine cowboy first, All Around Cowboy winner on the pro circuit, then a stunt man, then an Oscar-winning actor. His part in Shane was an integral part of the story (contrast with Palance's character), and I never saw him cheat on his acting, even in a throwaway part on a TV western.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The parent site
by drpruner / September 11, 2008 3:18 PM PDT
In reply to: Do you remember.......
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Thanks, Amigo
by Mac McMullen / September 11, 2008 5:10 PM PDT
In reply to: The parent site
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
i can remember most of them
by jonah jones / September 11, 2008 6:46 PM PDT
In reply to: Do you remember.......

but it was good to finally have names on some of the "co=stars" too


thanks Mac

.,

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.