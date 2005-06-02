do you like crossword puzzles?

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.
Got a discussion topic that's not necessarily related to technology? Well, come on in and join the Speakeasy forum to discuss a wide variety of non-technical related topics with your fellow community members--discussions can range from today's hottest news items to sharing your latest fishing tale--the sky is the limit.
.... my husband worked them with a pen! His favorites were those in the Sunday New York Times !
My small contribution was to, on rare occasion, be asked about spelling.
Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email
semods4@yahoo.com
your link sent me to heaven.......I love cword puzzles. Especially love the anacrypts (or whatever they used to be called where you rearrange the letters of a series of letters with a 'clue', then put those letters into the appropriately numbered box of a blank puzzle, and a quote is revealed at the end. Those types of puzzles are difficult to find in magazine racks.
TONI
You say Jim loves doing crosswords. I've been buying the Giant Crossword books for years now. Usally get 8-10 books each year.
Go Here Puzzlebuffs
The STAR Paper thats in grocery stores (The Rag) has one in the back. But Jonahs are free so I have to try those.
George
Jim does the Crosswords in the daily paper! He hates it when one of the kids beats him to them:) Will send him the link:) So funny that I send him links in email when our PC's are just about 4' apart! LOL
BTW, we have our tickets and will be there on the 20th:) Hope you are up to visiting:)
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.