do you like crossword puzzles?

by jonah jones / June 2, 2005 9:44 PM PDT
15 total posts
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Yes, I'm addicted to them. Thanks for the link.
by Rolway / June 3, 2005 1:32 AM PDT
Collapse -
I like them, but...
by Angeline Booher / June 3, 2005 1:47 AM PDT

.... my husband worked them with a pen! His favorites were those in the Sunday New York Times !

My small contribution was to, on rare occasion, be asked about spelling.

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
semods4@yahoo.com

Collapse -
how do you know a blonde
by jonah jones / June 3, 2005 2:25 AM PDT
In reply to: I like them, but...

did cross word puzzles on your computer?

white-out on the screen


Happy

.

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) :-)
by Angeline Booher / June 4, 2005 7:26 AM PDT
Collapse -
I just died and
by TONI H / June 3, 2005 1:50 AM PDT

your link sent me to heaven.......I love cword puzzles. Especially love the anacrypts (or whatever they used to be called where you rearrange the letters of a series of letters with a 'clue', then put those letters into the appropriately numbered box of a blank puzzle, and a quote is revealed at the end. Those types of puzzles are difficult to find in magazine racks.

TONI

Collapse -
I do! Thanks
by Cindi Haynes / June 3, 2005 1:50 AM PDT

I'm like Angeline's hubby, I work them with a pen. Lately I haven't had much time for them. I'll have to change that! Thanks for the link.

Cindi

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) i wonder if they can be printed?
by jonah jones / June 3, 2005 2:27 AM PDT
In reply to: I do! Thanks
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) yep....it says so at the bottom of each one
by TONI H / June 3, 2005 2:42 AM PDT
Collapse -
Thanks.....
by Glenda / June 3, 2005 2:53 AM PDT

Jim loves them:) Bookmarked and ready to print:)

Collapse -
Hi Glenda......
by Rolway / June 3, 2005 10:09 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks.....

You say Jim loves doing crosswords. I've been buying the Giant Crossword books for years now. Usally get 8-10 books each year.

Go Here Puzzlebuffs

The STAR Paper thats in grocery stores (The Rag) has one in the back. But Jonahs are free so I have to try those. Happy

George

Collapse -
Thanks George:)
by Glenda / June 3, 2005 11:00 AM PDT
In reply to: Hi Glenda......

Jim does the Crosswords in the daily paper! He hates it when one of the kids beats him to them:) Will send him the link:) So funny that I send him links in email when our PC's are just about 4' apart! LOL

BTW, we have our tickets and will be there on the 20th:) Hope you are up to visiting:)

Collapse -
Will Try..
by Rolway / June 3, 2005 11:36 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks George:)

I'll stay in touch by e-mail and expect by the 20th to be in better shape than this. Right now its good days, bad days and slow going.

George

Collapse -
Great......
by Glenda / June 3, 2005 1:43 PM PDT
In reply to: Will Try..

Hoping for more good days:) This time you two will stay for dinner:) Ask Evie for advice on what you want for dinner:) She always has a list for me to prepare:)

Collapse -
WOOHOOO!!
by gooslojo / June 4, 2005 11:56 AM PDT

Great site! Thanks for the link!
- John

