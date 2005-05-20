Do "Register Cleaners" really clean?

The registry itelf is nothing more than a system scratchpad, keeping a record of what has gone on. Thus, repeated entries will re-appear since you will repeat many same functions day after day, such as MRU listing, etc. Plus, not all reported items are malware or malicous, they simply are in an area that could be used to start or gain info of your past actions, thus its wiping your tracks as insurace. So, you're always got something being reported. You can tweak your registry cleaner to "ignore" or "quarantine" once the action is safe to do so, thus tweak your results. Those are the common results, just beware of the abnormal or true attempts to infect your system. Also, with as many problems you seems to have, reduce those as "false postives" can result from reporting what other pgms. store info about and seen yet by another as the "signati\ure" they're looking but corrective action has already been done(safely stored/vaulted).



