Do "Register Cleaners" really clean?

Thread display:
Collapse /
Expand
31 total posts
Collapse -
Reg cleaners
by
jcd
/
May 20, 2005 2:02 AM PDT
Some nasties will reside in your system restore try turning it off prior to cleaning
Collapse -
Seems now that virtually every site puts things
on your computer that are not needed, thus each time you use even your favorite sites, there will be the same things to remove. They are not necesarily bad, but they are not needed to remain. Some are poorly written and eventually clash with other equally poorly written ones and then cause problems.
Collapse -
Not all need attention...
by
Willy
/
May 20, 2005 2:54 AM PDT
The registry itelf is nothing more than a system scratchpad, keeping a record of what has gone on. Thus, repeated entries will re-appear since you will repeat many same functions day after day, such as MRU listing, etc. Plus, not all reported items are malware or malicous, they simply are in an area that could be used to start or gain info of your past actions, thus its wiping your tracks as insurace. So, you're always got something being reported. You can tweak your registry cleaner to "ignore" or "quarantine" once the action is safe to do so, thus tweak your results. Those are the common results, just beware of the abnormal or true attempts to infect your system. Also, with as many problems you seems to have, reduce those as "false postives" can result from reporting what other pgms. store info about and seen yet by another as the "signati\ure" they're looking but corrective action has already been done(safely stored/vaulted).
tada -----Willy
Collapse -
So far so good, for me
I also use Registry Mechanic and I have it set to run whenever I boot up my PC. As a matter of precaution, I also do a full scan before I shut down my PC, especially whenever I have been online for a significant length of time.
I also have SpyDoctor and they have done ok for me so far.
I would also recommend Privacy Guardian if you don't mind having to type in user names and passwords every time.
I always purge my tif files and cookies everyday and I have my history counter set to 0 days. Having seen what can happen to a PC when it gets infected I tend to err on the side of caution now. You can never be too careful.
Collapse -
Same Tool, Better link..
by
Larry38
/
May 22, 2005 8:37 AM PDT
Collapse -
Clean Machine
Thanks, everyone, for the replies and the suggestions.
Vince
Collapse -
Registrer Cleaners
I had a very hard time cleaning my registry of all kind of malware and popups until I found two programs that REALLY work: SpyFerret and StopZilla. Both combined with Hijack This and Google popup blocker did the trick. I never saw any popup or malware again. These two programs works in the background, don't take much space in your C: Drive. The only downfall is: Free version only works partially so to get rid of everything they found in your system you have to buy them, but it worth it, believe me!! My OS is Windows XP Pro SP2 Intel(R) Pentium(R) 4 CPU 2.60 GHz, 504 MB of RAM.
Collapse -
SpyFerret and StopZilla
Thank you Roddy32. Very interesting! but so far....they're working fine for me and I have peace of mind at last. Now I can surf without all that anoying pops up covering my screen.
Collapse -
The problem with programs like that is
by
roddy32
/
May 28, 2005 5:22 AM PDT
that some of them put the spyware on the machine, then they tell you that you have to pay to get rid of it whether or not you actually have it or not. In your case they might have actually worked which is a good thing but I'm just making you aware of them.
Collapse -
The problem with programs like that is .....
I totally agree with you! This "spyware-malware thing" it has become a nightmare for everybody. And if you don't understand at least the basic of this situation is easy to crash you computer yourself. That's why I always recommend to those using Hijack This for example, to be very cautious of what they delete. Same apply when they access RegEdit.
Collapse -
You are correct about HijackThis, it is
by
roddy32
/
May 28, 2005 9:54 AM PDT
a great progam BUT I won't even send anybody to the automatic websites for it because many people don't read the directions at those websites OR on the program and just start clicking the "Fix" button so whenever I recommend HJT to someone, I send them to one of the forums that does them all day long and has experts trained in using it. They actually have a "BootCamp" at SpywareInfo for people to get trained in helping others with that program.
Collapse -
You are correct about HijackThis........
Thank you for your tip about "boot camp". I will check it out. I'm always open to learn new things. I used to pay a bundle to companies to fix problems that I can fix now by myself.
Collapse -
(NT)
(NT) You're welcome and good luck.
by
roddy32
/
May 29, 2005 5:36 AM PDT
Collapse -
why do
by
tontoe
/
June 13, 2005 6:15 AM PDT
Can anyone tell me why different registry cleaners all come up with different amounts of problems when scanning the same computer?Some of the discrepancies are huge.I've tried a good few on my computer they all do a free scan but you have to pay to get the fix.
Collapse -
Registry mechanic
by
jahan
/
May 27, 2005 6:17 AM PDT
We've heard it a million times in these forums, "If it's not broke, don't fix it."
Unfortunately I didn't heed these words.
I trialed Reg. mechanic before buying it and thought it was doing a good job. Ran it weekly without any problems for about 6 weeks, and then, big problems. Considering that my system had been running very smoothly for about 9 months prior to this, I can only think that registry mechanic has deleted something/s that it shouldn't have.
Sure, it asks what you want to delete after scanning, but I expect the program to know better than I what can/can't be safetly deleted.
9 months ago on my old machine, I used to run Norton utilities and it really created more problems than it fixed.
Collapse -
RegMech and AMD 64 Bit
by
audre
/
May 29, 2005 11:04 PM PDT
I installed RegMech on my new AMD 64 Bit laptop and it did not seem to do anything so I uninstalled it. So I wonder if there are specific tuneup programs for the 64 bit systems. Also, I ran WebRoot a couple times and it quarantined and deleted a system file so I had to reinstall XP. Anyone know if there are tuneup and spy progams that work better with 64 bit computers.
Collapse -
AVAST 64bit AV Software
by
VAPCMD
/
November 14, 2005 1:09 PM PST
Are you using WinXP64 ? If yes, try AVAST.... they've got a free 64bit AV software Otherwise stick with the 32bit SW.
Regards
VAPCMD
Collapse -
registry
by
tontoe
/
June 11, 2005 3:33 AM PDT
I use registry mechanic and so far I've had no problems.I agree that Norton causes more problems than it fixes I got rid of it years ago.With regard to registry checker progams I think there is a bit of a con going on when you download these free trials they all seem to find a different amount of registry problems, I tried 2 the other day 1 found 43 problems the other 1 found 166 problems I ran my own registry mechanic and only found 15 problems.Nearly all the free trials will scan but not fix until you purchase.I have ccleaner as well.
Collapse -
Checking your own registry
by
mamajenn
/
November 8, 2005 11:36 AM PST
I noticed in your post that you checked your own registry. How did you do that and how do you fix the problems. I scanned with Registry Repair and Dr. something (free trials) and got the same info that you discribed. They were all over the chart. I am definitely interested in trying to fix my own. Do you use a registry cleanup product? If so please let me know which one and its effectiveness. I am tired of purchasing all the software and it does not perform as expected. jen
Collapse -
Registry cleaning
by
alkmejdi
/
October 11, 2005 11:45 PM PDT
my laptop is 15 months old; I have not run any registry cleaning cleaning program. My computer runs prety good, no problems and the speed is good also.
By the way, my computer came with Norton antiviruse, which I earsed after few weeks because it was slowing my computer down and keeps trying to do thinks when I am busy working.
Collapse -
REGISTRYFIX
by
tallin
/
May 27, 2005 11:55 AM PDT
Hi,
Has anyone had experience with the above software?
I purchased it and find it very good, using it after each session online. http://www.registryfix.com
My system if made up of the following:
Pentium 4 ASUS
Intel P4 3.0 GHZ Prescott 1MB CPU Socket 478
ASUS P4S800-MX Motherboard onboard VGA + Audio + Nic
RAM 512MB DDR400 Legend CL2 CL2.5 CL3
Evercase ATX Beige /Silver 300Watt PS Case Prescott
Western Digital 80 GB 7200RPM 8MB cache Hard Disk Drive
Sony 3.5' floppy Disk
Mitzubishi DV171 JB 171JB 17inch 16MS Beige LCD with speakers
Microsoft Windows XP Home OEM
Liteon DVD+/-R/RW 16X Burner dual layer
Netcomm external 56K Roadster V.92 Modem
Evercase 120MM case Fan Ball bearing
MS Works Suite 2005 OEM
Cannon IP 1500AU Colour Printer cable included
I am not experienced so would invite comments regarding the above program. I also use MSN Giant Antispyware and Counterspy along with AVG 7.0. I have had not problems at all with viruses or spyware since using all the above software.
Tallin
Collapse -
Registry Cleaner
Hi Vince, and my experience with computers and personally testing programs on my own to see how they work has lead to carnage at times, but I work it out and have recommended many things to my fellow workers and friends in order for them to avoid all the rogue programs out there also. Anyhow for Registry Mechanic, I use thatprogram also and really like the way it sorts out bad DLL'S as well as left over reg keys from a poor uninstall which happens all the time, for me it is one of the best all around cleaners and yes it does get rid of junk in your registry,but not 100%like alot of programs. I go right into the registry myself and just for curiosity see whats left from a scan and delete it manually. I also use Hijack this and have yet to come across anything yet that details possible hijacks or BHO'S and other startup malware like that program. I am currently running the guantlet testing diff spyware programs.
Collapse -
Stompsoft Registry Repair
The best cleaner that I ever used was Stompsoft Registry Repair. It keeps my system in tip top shape with very little system resources. Check it out at the link below.
http://www.stompsoft.com/registry-repair.html
Collapse -
Register Cleaners do not really clean
I purchased Registry First Aid because of problems with my registry. Specifically there are multiple entries in Windows 98 startup that shouldn't be there because the programs were deleted. After many trials just trying to get Registry First Aid installed I finally got it to work. Upon checking my startup three entries that should have been removed are still there. And they're still there after the weekly run of Registry First Aid.
Apparently the only way to clean up the registry is by personally going through REGEDIT.
Collapse -
Do Registry Cleaners really work?
My reply to these questions is a resounding "Yes". I use Registry Mechanic twice a week, sometimes more. If you are a real newbie you may find the results a bit daunting at first and wonder what to do with all the results. You will be quite safe if you use the Options and make sure RM sets a Restore Point, which it will do before you remove anything at all, so you can always go back and replace whatever you might need, and that is pretty unlikely. I just don't understand why you are running so many similar programmes which probably interfere with each other and could be the reason why you keep getting the same problems back over and over.
Good luck,
Chrissy
Collapse -
Reg cleaners
by
rick2424
/
June 12, 2005 12:28 AM PDT
I believe some work great. I use one called RegScrubXP. The first time I ran it even after other cleaners it found over 100 entries to fix. You can find it here. http://www.equorial.com/forum21/1241.html
Collapse -
(NT)
(NT) most of them
by
spy HH
/
October 12, 2005 7:48 AM PDT
Collapse -
(NT)
(NT) most of them, but some things cannot be removed like t
by
spy HH
/
October 12, 2005 7:49 AM PDT