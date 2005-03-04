Do Laptop Cooling Pads Really Work?

Laptops forum

by hpxp / March 4, 2005 11:08 PM PST

Hi, I just bought a used Toshiba Tecra 8000 Laptop, 6GB HD, 192 Ram, 366 Mhz, Windows XP. Its a sweet little machine, works for my needs, LOL! Anyway, the fan kicks on quite a lot. I was wondering if laptop cooling pads would help cut down on the fan kicking in so much. Do they really work? Thanks a Bunch!! HPXP

Yes.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 4, 2005 11:54 PM PST

But do add bulk to the setup and may annoy those that don't care for fan noise.

Try this. Since all fans move air, the heatsinks collect insulating layers of dust or lint, use whatever means you feel safe with to clean or blow off the years of accumalation.

Bob

Re: Cooling Pads
by meepkat / March 6, 2005 5:24 AM PST

Yes, I had a Targus chill pad for my HP Pavilion laptop, as it has a habit of overheating. My original reason for getting a chill pad was because I could not game without the laptop overheating and shutting off. The chill pad extended the length of time before this happened, and kept the fans from kicking in as much, as well as kept my lap from being scalded. However, I've gone through two chill mats--they're not too durable. Still a worthy purchase, though.

