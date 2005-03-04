Do Laptop Cooling Pads Really Work?

But do add bulk to the setup and may annoy those that don't care for fan noise.
Try this. Since all fans move air, the heatsinks collect insulating layers of dust or lint, use whatever means you feel safe with to clean or blow off the years of accumalation.
Bob
Hi, I just bought a used Toshiba Tecra 8000 Laptop, 6GB HD, 192 Ram, 366 Mhz, Windows XP. Its a sweet little machine, works for my needs, LOL! Anyway, the fan kicks on quite a lot. I was wondering if laptop cooling pads would help cut down on the fan kicking in so much. Do they really work? Thanks a Bunch!! HPXP