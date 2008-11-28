Do I pull the trigger on this deal?

HP Pavilion dv5z customizable Notebook PC
KS878AV
* ? Windows Vista Home (64-bit)
* ? AMD Turion(TM) X2 Dual-Core Mobile Processor RM-70 (2.0GHz)
* ? 15.4" diagonal WXGA High-Def Display (1280 x 800)
* ? 4GB DDR2 System Memory (2 Dimm)
* ? ATI Radeon(TM) HD 3200 Graphics
* ? 250GB 5400RPM SATA Hard Drive
* ? Webcam + Fingerprint Reader
* ? Wireless-N Card
* ? No Modem
* ? SuperMulti 8X DVD+/-R/RW with Double Layer Support
* ? 6 Cell Lithium Ion Battery
Free Shipping.
-------------------
$629.99 before tax.
It will be fine for what I'm going to be doing with it. (Schoolwork, Internet)
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.