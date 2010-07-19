Computer Help forum

by VoNs2010 / July 19, 2010 3:43 AM PDT

My power went out and shut off my computer and DSL box.
I was able to reboot my computer, but my DSL box showed no internet connection.
My DSL box is not a router, but a simple DSL box. I use no router

But rather than just hit the reset button, like I dummy I unplugged and replugged wires, the DSL phone line, the Ethernet cable. Not sure what I did, but I got it back to working.
But now I?m concerned that I may have unplugged and plugged in wires out of sequence. Is that possible? Is there an appropriate sequence to plug and unplug the ethernet and DSL wires?
Should I just shut down my computer again and then hit the DSL box reset button? Then reboot the computer?

25 total posts
Re: do I need to reset DSL box?
by Tufenuf / July 19, 2010 4:25 AM PDT

I'm assuming by "DSL box" you mean the DSL modem. While your computer is on just disconnect the power supply in the back of that modem for about a minute then connect the power supply back in. This usually will restore the internet connection.

Tufenuf

actually, yes DSL modem
by VoNs2010 / July 19, 2010 4:33 AM PDT

the internet connection has already been restored. Though not sure how I did it.I unplugged and replugged wires, the DSL phone line, the Ethernet cable. Not sure what I did, but I got it back to working.

But like I said, now I?m concerned that I may have unplugged and plugged in wires out of sequence. Is that possible? Is there a specific sequence?

So now, Should I just shut down my computer and then hit the DSL box reset button?

Does it work?
by Bob__B / July 19, 2010 4:48 AM PDT

If so.....leave it alone.

(NT) I agree 100% with bob b
by Tufenuf / July 19, 2010 8:10 AM PDT
thought so
by VoNs2010 / July 19, 2010 9:09 AM PDT

so there is not anyway that I unplugged/replugged things out of order? Is that not possible/moot point (that there is no real order in how they plug in)?

What if I just decided to shutdown the computer, then unplugged the power supply for the DSL modem, then after a minute or so, plugged the DSL Modem power supply back on and rebooted the computer. Would that mess things up?

Re: thought so
by Tufenuf / July 19, 2010 9:32 AM PDT
In reply to: thought so

"so there is not anyway that I unplugged/replugged things out of order? Is that not possible/moot point (that there is no real order in how they plug in)?"

Answer: There is no set sequence as far as unplugging and replugging.


"What if I just decided to shutdown the computer, then unplugged the power supply for the DSL modem, then after a minute or so, plugged the DSL Modem power supply back on and rebooted the computer. Would that mess things up?"

Answer: That wouldn't mess anything up.

Tufenuf

In cases lke yours...
by Papa Echo / July 19, 2010 9:48 AM PDT

...[power cut off], the DSL "box" [modem]is unlikely to be affected. Your computer may reboot with chkdsk. If you are now connected, everything should ne fine. Do not push the reset button - that is for returning to "out of th box". Re sequence of connection, no, but connect with power off.

think I'm getting this...
by VoNs2010 / July 19, 2010 9:52 AM PDT
In reply to: In cases lke yours...

but when the power cut off, the DSL box did , at that time show no internet connection. So the box did shut off for a moment and then when it came back on, the internet connection was not there. As I said earlier, I played around disconnecting/reconnecting the ethernet cable and the dsl phone line. Some combination of that cause the internet to return to connected status.
But now I feel funny that maybe I did something incorrectly. So part of me wants to make sure. So wondering if I just turn off the power to the DSL modem, then turn the power back on, will taht be cool. Maybe unecessary, but would that be ok?

so I can .....
by VoNs2010 / July 19, 2010 9:56 AM PDT

just unplug the DSL Modem power suppy, then plug it back in and all should be cool.Not "resetting" the DSL modem, just turning off then back on the power supply ( which in essence is what happened when the power went out)

Truning modem off and on....
by Papa Echo / July 19, 2010 1:53 PM PDT
In reply to: so I can .....

...i.e. "rebooting" the modem actually "resets" the modem, so that errors are corrected. This "reset" is different from the reset when pushing in that button [which returns the modem to factory default settings.]

papa echo
by VoNs2010 / July 19, 2010 9:59 AM PDT
In reply to: In cases lke yours...

what do you mean by

but connect with power off

That is....
by Papa Echo / July 19, 2010 1:45 PM PDT
In reply to: papa echo

Power off the modem, the computer.....then connect the cables.... only then power on the modem....then the computer.

Thanks all
by VoNs2010 / July 20, 2010 10:16 AM PDT
In reply to: That is....

would it matter if I turned off the computer first before turning off the power to the DSL modem?

by volvogirl / July 20, 2010 11:15 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks all

For connection problems, the way I learned it was

TO POWER CYCLE....
Turn off everything in this order:
PC
Router - unplug from back
Modem - unplug from back

Turn on in this order:
Modem and wait for 2 minutes or lights to stablize
Router and wait 30 seconds or lights to stablize
PC

Thanks Volvogirl
by VoNs2010 / July 20, 2010 11:45 AM PDT
In reply to: Hope this helps....

Volvo girl-
when you say "Modem - unplug from back". do you mean unplug the connection that goes into the DSL modem, rather than unplug the DSL MOdem powr supply from the wall outlet?

heres what I did, hope its ok
by VoNs2010 / July 20, 2010 12:47 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks Volvogirl

I had an internet connection, but not being sure if I had done the reconnect right earlier in the day, here is what I did ( I have no router, just DSL Modem and PC)

1. Turned off my PC

2. Disconnected the power to the DSL modem by unplugging the power cord that plugged into the back of the DSL modem

3. waited 45 seconds to a minute

4. Plugged in the power cord to the back of the DSL modem

5. Waited for the Ethernet and DSL lights to stay green ( maybe took 15-30 seconds at most)

6. Turned on my computer

I gained internet connection without issue
I even rebooted my PC again after about 10 minutes and all worked fine.
so does that sound right? Doesit sound ike all is cool?

addition to #5
by VoNs2010 / July 20, 2010 1:00 PM PDT

in number 5 the internet light came on too

To VoNs2010
by Papa Echo / July 20, 2010 2:11 PM PDT
In reply to: Hope this helps....

Re To Power cycle - although not very necessary, it can avoid connection problems. There are very good reasons for this cycle... I suggest that you do a bit of interesting research on it.

thanks all, but just want to know......
by VoNs2010 / July 21, 2010 10:34 AM PDT
In reply to: To VoNs2010

if the procedure I enacted appears correct and everything should be fine (and nothing more to do at this point)

1. Turned off my PC

2. Disconnected the power to the DSL modem by unplugging the power cord that plugged into the back of the DSL modem

3. waited 45 seconds to a minute

4. Plugged in the power cord to the back of the DSL modem

5. Waited for the Ethernet and DSL lights to stay green ( maybe took 15-30 seconds at most, internet light was green

6. Turned on my computer

I gained internet connection again without issue
I even rebooted my PC again after about 10 minutes and all worked fine.

anyone see any mistake taht I need to correct or does all look cool, eh?

by VoNs2010 / July 21, 2010 10:48 AM PDT

does it matter that in the process I outlined here that I DID NOT unplug my computer?
I mean do I need to do this process again?
Or since I have internet connection and all, it is not necessary?

by Papa Echo / July 21, 2010 12:02 PM PDT

...modern modems are able to configure themselves... but sometimes, things can go wrong and you get no Internet connection... Then you have to reboot the modem [switch off[or unplug], wait a few seconds, and switch on]...and reboot the computer...

True that
by GeorgeCant2010 / July 31, 2010 4:41 AM PDT

I have been told by those who now stuff about computers that for thsoe liek me ( newbies) the logs of any sort just result in a freakout Happy

Computer Basic
by banty_raju123 / July 20, 2010 8:40 PM PDT
Collapse -
This is good question.....
by Papa Echo / July 20, 2010 9:38 PM PDT
In reply to: Computer Basic

...but start a new thread.

