do I need to reset DSL box?

I'm assuming by "DSL box" you mean the DSL modem. While your computer is on just disconnect the power supply in the back of that modem for about a minute then connect the power supply back in. This usually will restore the internet connection.
Tufenuf
My power went out and shut off my computer and DSL box.
I was able to reboot my computer, but my DSL box showed no internet connection.
My DSL box is not a router, but a simple DSL box. I use no router
But rather than just hit the reset button, like I dummy I unplugged and replugged wires, the DSL phone line, the Ethernet cable. Not sure what I did, but I got it back to working.
But now I?m concerned that I may have unplugged and plugged in wires out of sequence. Is that possible? Is there an appropriate sequence to plug and unplug the ethernet and DSL wires?
Should I just shut down my computer again and then hit the DSL box reset button? Then reboot the computer?