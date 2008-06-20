I got this from another forum:
http://forums.techguy.org/windows-nt-2000-xp/606483-windows-update-fail.html

Here is what I did and the updates installed instantly:

Try this:

1. Re-register the Windows Update DLL with the commands below

Click Start, click Run, type cmd, and then click OK.
Copy and paste each of the following commands. Press ENTER after each command.

regsvr32 wuapi.dll
regsvr32 wuaueng.dll
regsvr32 wuaueng1.dll
regsvr32 wucltui.dll
regsvr32 wups.dll
regsvr32 wups2.dll
regsvr32 wuweb.dll

Then run the update again . .