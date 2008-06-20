I got this from another forum:
Here is what I did and the updates installed instantly:
Try this:
1. Re-register the Windows Update DLL with the commands below
Click Start, click Run, type cmd, and then click OK.
Copy and paste each of the following commands. Press ENTER after each command.
regsvr32 wuapi.dll
regsvr32 wuaueng.dll
regsvr32 wuaueng1.dll
regsvr32 wucltui.dll
regsvr32 wups.dll
regsvr32 wups2.dll
regsvr32 wuweb.dll
Then run the update again . .
In my earlier post in this forum I noted that after a few successful updates, my new DELL with XP Pro would not let further updates install after they were downloaded.
Following the consistent advice of another CNET member and another website EXACTLY the updates still won't work:
and
I called DELL tech support and they "remote accessed" my computer and concluded the operating system needs to be reinstalled. This seems like a drastic solution. Has anyone else encountered this problem and found an "alternative solution" Thanks.