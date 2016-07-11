TVs & Home Theaters forum

Do I need a home phone and/or cable in order to use internet

by ardienbill / July 11, 2016 12:58 PM PDT

I have google chrome and a wifi router. I understand that most programs/news/shows are available on Netflix or Amazon Prime at a cheaper rate than cable tv.

The answer is simply no.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 11, 2016 1:10 PM PDT

But I can't know your setup or networking skills so I can't answer where is not asked but for the question in the title, the answer is simply no.

That does not mean an ISP won't require it.

nope
by renegade600 / July 11, 2016 1:32 PM PDT

I do not have home phone or cable and I use the internet. as far as most programs/news/shows being on Netflix or Amazon Prime, it depends on what you watch.

You did not mention your location but where I live, local news is streamed so I can catch the weather but if you want to watch the latest episode of your favorite show, forget it, they will not be immediately streamed. In some cases you can go to the channels website and stream them a few days later or you will have to wait till the season is over and then hope it will be picked up by a streaming service. All of the above is based on using a computer as a streaming device.

if you have the cheapest internet package, you could have problems streaming depending on the speed. Some streamers have to bump up their package to keep their shows from buffering.

you will have to figure out how to get the internet to all of your tvs. I use cheap walmart computers in order to get the local streaming news and other shows not available on streaming boxes. they paid for themselves in six months.

if you dont need the local news and weather, then roku, firetv, chromecast and one of the other streaming boxes would be all you need would do. netflix and amazon prime are good services, in addition, you can subscribed to different video services like shutter, full moon, contv, showtime and others.

finally if you are into sports, there could be a disadvantage here. You can subscribe to some sport packages through the streaming box, it will be limited and may not get local favorites.

I don't know about Amazon Prime but...
by Oldartq / July 11, 2016 6:46 PM PDT

I think you got the wrong idea as to what Netflix is. Netflix do not have news...at least not the one I watch. The program/show are NOT LIVE.

