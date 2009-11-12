Do colleges favor male applicants?

There was a time when colleges were doing their best to favor groups other than caucasian males in their admission process because they were over-represented in the student body. Now male students are becoming a minority at many colleges. The colleges have allegedly tried to find ways to increase admission rates for male applicants in order to preserve a balanced/diverse student body. The colleges are being criticized for allegedly 'favoring' male applicants.
Personally I find this a bizarre turn of events.
An interesting piece from NPR. The transcript is here:
http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=120300342
What struck me about this is that there is a charge that colleges have skewed the admission process to favor male applicants in order to maintain some sort of balance between males and females on campus. The alleged practice has been decried as obviously illegal under federal law.
I don't know whether the allegations are true or not, but I find them puzzling. What is the difference between designing an admission process that supports some degree of balance between men and women (ie, encourages gender diversity) and a policy that supports some degree of balance between various racial/cultural groups (ie, supports racial/cultural diversity)? If the first is illegal, why isn't the second?