Do colleges favor male applicants?

by Bill Osler / November 12, 2009 10:12 AM PST

An interesting piece from NPR. The transcript is here:
http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=120300342

What struck me about this is that there is a charge that colleges have skewed the admission process to favor male applicants in order to maintain some sort of balance between males and females on campus. The alleged practice has been decried as obviously illegal under federal law.

I don't know whether the allegations are true or not, but I find them puzzling. What is the difference between designing an admission process that supports some degree of balance between men and women (ie, encourages gender diversity) and a policy that supports some degree of balance between various racial/cultural groups (ie, supports racial/cultural diversity)? If the first is illegal, why isn't the second?

Does nobody else find this bizarre?
by Bill Osler / November 15, 2009 2:48 AM PST

There was a time when colleges were doing their best to favor groups other than caucasian males in their admission process because they were over-represented in the student body. Now male students are becoming a minority at many colleges. The colleges have allegedly tried to find ways to increase admission rates for male applicants in order to preserve a balanced/diverse student body. The colleges are being criticized for allegedly 'favoring' male applicants.
Personally I find this a bizarre turn of events.

Yes, it may be bizzare
by Mike_Hanks / November 15, 2009 3:07 AM PST

I would think that an educational institution would accept the best qualified candidate.

NPR??? Meh !

Yes, NPR ...
by Bill Osler / November 15, 2009 5:46 AM PST
In reply to: Yes, it may be bizzare

There are not many choices for radio news programming at the hours I listen. I find 'All Things Considered' and 'Morning Edition' interesting. Sure, they have a pretty obvious liberal bias, but they do have a variety of stories that I won't hear anywhere else.

Liberal *means* broadly spread, inclusive, as in a liberal
by Ziks511 / November 15, 2009 11:11 PM PST
In reply to: Yes, NPR ...

interpretation of the law, or liberal admission policies. It has come to mean, in the political setting, a more broadly defined point of view encompassing the progressive.

Politically Conservative has always meant narrowly focussed, resisting progress and change. If you were honest with yourselves, you would see that it was the Conservatives who left the United States after the Revolution, for Soviet Canuckistan. The Revolution was not a Conservative act, it was a supremely liberal act. There is no more liberal statement than "all men are created equal, that they are endowed with their creator with certain unalienable rights". It grew directly out of the ferment of 17th Century Europe regarding governance and who should do it, and the 18th Century Enlightenment which wished to try and test all things.

Sorry, but that is incontrovertible fact. Conservatives retained their loyalty to the old order (the Crown) and the Progressives and Liberals won the war and expelled the Conservatives. There are books about it. It's not called the Revolutionary War for nothing; in 17th Century Britain where they experimented with a Republic under Oliver Cromwell and called the Commonwealth, it was called "the World turned upside down".

Rob

Are you speaking of Britain?
by James Denison / November 15, 2009 11:23 PM PST

Or is this a mishmash of them and the US? or Canada? It was trade unionist in the US which left to Soviet utopia.

I don't think those such as Cromwell, William of Orange
by Steven Haninger / November 16, 2009 2:32 AM PST

and others that can be named have much influence over the average American citizen these days.Though studying them and their rising and falling might have some academic interest for a few, life goes on just fine without a thought of them...by most of us anyway. I'm going to need to suggest that either approach...liberal, conservative, or what have you that requires anyone to feel that they are given a "my way or the highway" choice, are not going to feel that their inalienable rights are being respected. Pursuit of happiness doesn't mean guaranteed success in that endeavor. Government interference that serves to improve one person's chance to realize their dreams may do so at the expense of taking those dreams away from someone else. Two people at odds living in the same house can either separate or reach a compromise. The same approach applies when dealing with a larger population but, in a practical sense, there are too few places individuals can run to. Compromise is imperative. Neither the full agenda of die hard conservatives or liberals offers that solution.

Nice try, but ...
by Bill Osler / November 16, 2009 9:31 AM PST

Like many English words, 'liberal' has multiple meanings. So does 'conservative'. In this context 'liberal' clearly refers to a political orientation that is only somewhat connected to the meaning you are trying to apply. Your remarks remind me of Dr. Dawkins' attempts to co-opt the word 'Brights' to refer to himself and his atheist fellow travelers, or stealing the word 'gay' to refer to something unrelated to its former usual meaning.

Along that line I should note that the fact that 'liberal' and 'liberality' (as applied to generous giving) share common roots does not necessarily mean that practicing 'liberals' practice 'liberality' when their own money is involved.

Enough of that. Please don't play word games. It distorts logic and it leaves the impression that you don't really understand what's actually going on.

You don't think political conservatives ever revolt? Get real. Even I know better than that. I don't know enough about the political dynamics of post-revolutionary US society to debate the subject with you, but unless you paid more attention to detail in your studies than you do in posts on this forum I'd have to conclude that you are an unreliable source on the subject.

You are making the same mistake in generalizing about 'conservatives' in this case that you almost always make elsewhere. The point to much of American conservative thought is NOT necessarily 'conserving' a status quo but rather protecting certain values that may or may not be connected to the status quo. Conservative thought should not be confused with current Republican ideology, just as liberal thought should not be confused with Democratic ideology.

Of course none of this has much to do with the topic at hand. Why would 'liberals', who nominally value diversity and inclusion so passionately, try to interfere with admission programs designed to foster diversity? The answer, of course, is that political liberals only want to foster diversity when it favors certain groups, not when it favors others. Political ideology and integrity don't necessarily travel well together at either end of the political spectrum.

Not really, girls have been out performing boys for years
by Ziks511 / November 15, 2009 12:52 PM PST

coming out of high school. My son is very bright but not driven, his high-school girlfriend was a powerhouse, not smarter, but far more driven and competitive. Consequently his marks weren't quite as superb as hers. He chose to do a broad spectrum of subjects (12 or 13) over 2 years, resulting in an average of 85%, she already knew what she wanted to do in University so she did her program (7 credits) in one year and had an average over 95%. Not surprisingly she got a scholarship to do a degree in biology at one of Canada's best Universities. Robbie is working, preparatory to returning to University. 85% doesn't earn you a scholarship, just as it didn't in the US in my day, but overall test scores in Canada are given a premium when applying to US universities because the Canadian curriculum is viewed as more rigorous.

(I have an anecdote from a friend here in Canada who also did her graduate degree at U Mich Ann Arbor, and was initially told by a secretary that her High School and Canadian Undergraduate marks might count against her until the Department Head came in and disabused the secretary about the difference between the two school systems and pointed out Meg's marks on her MA at Texas A&M).

Rob

Why not try this ...
by Bill Osler / November 16, 2009 8:49 AM PST

Slow down and read the post before you reply.

The thing I found bizarre is the fact that colleges have been allowed, even encouraged, to skew the admission process in order to maintain diversity when 'unempowered' groups are 'unfairly' excluded from admission.

Now, it is men who are becoming under-represented in the college populations but the slightest suggestion that colleges take action to preserve 'diversity' are already being met with howls of outrage even before any favoritism has actually been established.

Do you not find that blatant hypocrisy bizarre?

That is the way...
by EdHannigan / November 17, 2009 4:06 AM PST
In reply to: Why not try this ...

of our modern world.

I can't say I find it bizarre at all
by Steven Haninger / November 16, 2009 9:36 AM PST

The world has never been fair in regard to racial and sexual bias and merely bowing to social pressure won't bring about a permanent solution. Enacting laws and writing rules won't have any immediate affect on human nature and behavior. Rather, it just gives cause for tug o' war. Whether there is truth or not in the observation isn't as much of a story as is the need for people to constantly try to define and try to measure fairness.

This female believes
by Angeline Booher / November 15, 2009 6:32 AM PST

....... that is all hogwash.

I think that males and females can have different talents/abilities academic-wise, but this does not preclude either from becoming accomplished.

There have been other stories about make favoritism in the classroom over the years, I never experienced it, nor knew anyone who did.

There could have been uncommon instances of gender bias, of course.

However, I have to wonder if this arises from work on a doctoral thesis, perhaps by a female who experienced such bias along the way. The "conclusions" sound almost self-fulfilling.

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator

