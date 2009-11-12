Do colleges favor male applicants?

Like many English words, 'liberal' has multiple meanings. So does 'conservative'. In this context 'liberal' clearly refers to a political orientation that is only somewhat connected to the meaning you are trying to apply. Your remarks remind me of Dr. Dawkins' attempts to co-opt the word 'Brights' to refer to himself and his atheist fellow travelers, or stealing the word 'gay' to refer to something unrelated to its former usual meaning.



Along that line I should note that the fact that 'liberal' and 'liberality' (as applied to generous giving) share common roots does not necessarily mean that practicing 'liberals' practice 'liberality' when their own money is involved.



Enough of that. Please don't play word games. It distorts logic and it leaves the impression that you don't really understand what's actually going on.



You don't think political conservatives ever revolt? Get real. Even I know better than that. I don't know enough about the political dynamics of post-revolutionary US society to debate the subject with you, but unless you paid more attention to detail in your studies than you do in posts on this forum I'd have to conclude that you are an unreliable source on the subject.



You are making the same mistake in generalizing about 'conservatives' in this case that you almost always make elsewhere. The point to much of American conservative thought is NOT necessarily 'conserving' a status quo but rather protecting certain values that may or may not be connected to the status quo. Conservative thought should not be confused with current Republican ideology, just as liberal thought should not be confused with Democratic ideology.



Of course none of this has much to do with the topic at hand. Why would 'liberals', who nominally value diversity and inclusion so passionately, try to interfere with admission programs designed to foster diversity? The answer, of course, is that political liberals only want to foster diversity when it favors certain groups, not when it favors others. Political ideology and integrity don't necessarily travel well together at either end of the political spectrum.